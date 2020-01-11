MURRAY — A Murray man who police say crashed an SUV into a southside bank in 2018 was sentenced Thursday afternoon in Calloway Circuit Court.
Dennis McCuiston, 30, received a 10-year prison sentence in the case. McCuiston had entered a guilty plea in October on two charges of second-degree assault and a charge of criminal mischief in the first degree. The plea deal called for him to receive 10 years each for the assault charges and five years for the criminal mischief charge with all of those to run concurrently to one of the assault charges, thus the 10-year sentence.
The guilty plea was made with the attachment that McCuiston was also mentally ill. Calloway Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said this attachment is expected to give him better access to mental health options within the Kentucky Department of Corrections.
McCuiston was to have been sentenced in December, but that session was postponed.
The incident that caused all of this occurred on the afternoon of July 27, 2018 at what was the Region’s Bank Southside branch on South 12th Street. That building is now the Southside branch for FNB Bank. The crash happened about two weeks before the Region’s branch was closed.
The bank was occupied at the time of the crash and Burkeen said that one person, believed to be a customer, was seriously injured. He said that person’s injury were severe enough to require amputation of a leg.
•••
Also this week, a Tennessee woman who Calloway County deputies arrested in late 2019 entered a guilty plea on a number of charges that involve both drugs and her ability to allegedly elude law enforcement with her driving abilities.
Lacey Day, 21, of Buchanan, Tennessee, is facing 10 years in prison after entering her plea Tuesday. A large of list of charges was trimmed to three and her plea deal includes trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (greater than 2 grams methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (heroin) and fleeing/evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle).
The deal calls for 10 years on both drug-related charges and five years on the fleeing/evading charge. Those will run concurrent to the meth charge.
Day was taken into custody in early July after Calloway Chief Deputy Sheriff Nicky Knight learned of her location at the Cypress Springs Resort along Kentucky Lake, posed as a visitor in plain clothes and apprehended her before she could reach her car. Before that, Calloway Sheriff Sam Steger said Day had led law enforcement on at multiple high-speed pursuits, all of which resulted in no arrests.
She also faces second-degree fleeing/evading (on foot), drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of meth charges in Ohio County and a failure to appear in court charge in Todd County. Steger also said Day has charges pending in Henderson County, while Henry County, Tennessee Sheriff Monte Belew also said that she faces numerous charges in that jurisdiction as well.
She will be sentenced on the Calloway charges on Feb. 6. Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said his office will argue for Day’s sentence to include a 10-year jail sentence, but Judge James T. Jameson will have the final say on whether she receives jail time or probation.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.