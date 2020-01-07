MURRAY — With the Christmas season now passed, organizations are assessing how certain campaigns fared when it came to raising money and getting toys to families in need.
One of those is the Towing for Toys drive that was in its seventh year in 2019 of helping families make Christmas morning a joy for their children. Led by Max’s 641 Towing and Service Owner Monty McCuiston, the drive has made meteoric strides since its inception, and that growth continued in the just-completed year of 2019.
Monday, McCuiston reported that, when everything is tabulated, it appears Towing for Toys will have set records for both money raised (more than $35,000) and items donated (about 7,500). The previous high marks came in 2018, with about $34,000 raised and about 5,000 items donated. Those items benefit the Laker Christmas and Tiger Christmas programs that serve Calloway County Schools and the Murray Independent School District.
“It gets bigger every year,” McCuiston said, and he gave his opinion on why the drive has been so successful. “It’s all of the community. That’s really what this attests to. We live in one of the best communities around and everybody wants to help whenever they can.
“They see the need and just are happy to pitch in.”
This drive started when McCuiston’s daughters, Morgan and Destiny, told him how they did not like learning that some classmates at their school were struggling to enjoy the things that others had. This included watching others rely on backpack programs in order to have food for weekends and how parents would fill requests to have items sent to them from a “treasure chest,” especially around Christmastime.
This led to action and what started with items being stored in a 10 x 20-foot shop now requires a 60 x 40-foot warehouse to store all of the toys and other items that utilized each December. It is also during that month, as well as the months of October and November, that a tool that has come to be the symbol of this drive becomes more and more visible – a big red sleigh that McCuiston and others take to various events around the community.
“People see that going through the town and they know that it’s time to start thinking about donating to our kids,” he said. “That’s the whole purpose of what we do with that, just to get people’s attention. That way, they’re aware of what the community is needing and the needs of families in our community. They’re needing help.”
McCuiston said he does not expect the schedule of Towing for Toys fundraiser events to change much in 2020. He said rebate nights, which were the main vehicle in the early years of this drive, will remain a constant. He also said the two biggest events associated with the campaign — the Toypalooza concert and Towing for Toys Truck Pull — will remain as well, but there are plans to enhance both.
“The first four years, we didn’t have any big events like that. Three years ago, we added both the truck pull and the concert and I don’t think we’re going to add anything else. We’re just going to try and improve and build on what we already do, and we’re already in the process of planning those,” he said. “With Toypalooza, I think we’re looking to bring in some bigger-name bands and musicians to maybe draw in a bigger crowd, as well as draw some folks in from outside of Murray and Calloway County.
“We had it in late August last year (on the same day as the final day of the huge Hot August Blues festival at Kenlake State Resort Park in Aurora) so we’re looking at maybe moving it up more in the summer, maybe July or so.”
He said the 2019 Truck Pull attracted three more teams than in past years, but he said he is hoping to make more inroads with student organizations at Murray State University. He also wants to attract more children to the truck pull, as only three participated in the November event. Still, the 2019 results saw improvement, with six teams involved.
“We had about three more teams than we normally do, which is great. We’d love to get it to having something like 12 or 15,” he said.
Combined, Toypalooza and the Truck Pull generated $7,000 of the 2019 funds.
