MURRAY – A man who helped the Murray State University Department of Journalism and Mass Communications place numerous students into jobs upon their graduation is continuing to help that department even after his death in 2019.
Dr. Robert H. McGaughey, known to many as “Doc,” has committed more than $100,000 to the establishment of the Dr. Robert Howe “Doc” McGaughey III Fund for Excellence as a quasi endowment. The university’s Board of Regents unanimously approved the initiation of this program at its December meeting.
“Through his estate, Doc has left a generous gift of $103,333.18 to Murray State University to support the educational dreams of future journalism students and it is the wishes of the department of journalism and mass communications that this gift be used to establish a quasi endowment,” said Murray State Executive Director of Development Tina Bernot.
“Dispensable investment earnings from the Dr. Robert “Doc” McGaughey Fund for Excellence in Journalism and Mass Communications will be used to support the department’s programs and overall mission in accordance to university spending guidelines. The department requests that the sum of $100,000 be invested for the principle of the fund and that the remaining $3,333.18 be designated for current spending.”
McGaughey died in June 2019 at the age of 76. He had officially retired from teaching and other duties within the department in 1997, but still taught part-time until 2010. Even after that, he was still heavily involved and continued to serve as an adviser to prospective students and remained an available resource.
“Doc McGaughey was a fixture on our campus since he arrived as an undergrad in 1961,” Bernot said of McGaughey, who would be away from Murray State only for a stint in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and obtaining his doctorate at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. He would return to his alma mater in 1969 and quickly became a mainstay on the campus.
“Doc was a member of the journalism faculty and spent 23 years as chairman of the department. During his service to the university, he held every rank available, including college head of Elizabeth Residential College, department chair for 23 years and he also was an advisor to students and organizations,’ Bernot said, then moving into the honors McGaughey received. “He was recognized for teaching excellence as the Max Carman Outstanding Teacher and Distinguished Professor, and he was awarded the Murray State Alumni Association’s Distinguished Alumni Award, the organization’s highest honor posthumously in 2020.”
McGaughey was inducted to the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame and was named the Frank Stanton Fellow, which goes to the nation’s distinguished broadcast educator.
McGaughey also helped the department achieve national accreditation during the early years of his chairman’s tenure at Murray State, an achievement that many on the campus say very possibly was his greatest accomplishment. When that quest concluded, the program was home to four undergraduate majors, a master’s program, award-winning campus media and about 400 students.
In return for these efforts, the department is taking steps to bolster McGaughey’s gift.
“In addition, under (current JMC) chair Allen White and professor Bob Valentine, the senior capstone course in advertising campaigns and the department of journalism and mass communications and Bauernfeind College of Business have presented a plan to increase the endowment and they call themselves Onward Communications,” Bernot said. “I and many others (in attendance at the Regents meeting by virtual communications) actually participated in their presentation of the campaign. Julia (Cwiklowski) was the lead student there and they did a fantastic job, and they have already raised $18,000 to add to this new fund, so I know the board likes to hear about student success stories and I couldn’t not share that one.”
Bernot said that the Murray State University Foundation shall serve as the administrator of funds.
However, that was not all. McGaughey’s estate also left the additional gift of gold coins, separate from the original $103,000-plus that will also help this fund grow.
Bernot said it was the university’s intention to sell these coins and designate the proceeds to the fund. The amount of money these coins will generate is not known yet because they will have to be auctioned, which Bernot said is a requirement per Kentucky law.
