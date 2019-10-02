MURRAY — During Monday’s reveal party for the second annual Real Men Wear Pink campaign for breast cancer awareness, breast cancer survivor Carrie McGinnis gave a testimony about her journey with this disease.
In every part, whether it was the ventures to Nashville, Tennessee to receive radiation treatment or routine visits to her doctor, to everything else that comes with this disease, including mood swings and emotional breakdowns, there was someone else there. Every step was taken with her husband, Tim, the man she referred to as “the Real Man” in her presentation.
“What it means to be a real man. Well, for starters, real men really do wear pink,” Carrie said, unveiling a worn pink T-shirt that she said belonged to Tim. “This is my husband’s favorite T-shirt, and I keep trying to get rid of it, and he doesn’t want me to. It’s a Jolly’s Bar and Grill shirt, and the place isn’t there anymore, so he tells me, ‘This is an original, vintage Jolly’s T-shirt!’
“Now, he does wear it around the yard, but he absolutely loves that shirt. And he is a real man.”
However, as the audience inside Murray State University’s Heritage Hall soon learned, Tim is much more than about wearing the color of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, or getting home early from his job as Trigg County Schools superintendent in their hometown of Cadiz, just so he could change into the breast cancer awareness tie he wore to the event Monday.
“There are a lot of things that a real man does and those of you who have survived breast cancer are pretty well aware of what those are,” she said, going into a long list.
“A real man escorts you to the follow-up visit when the doctor says, ‘We think we see something,’ and he just says, ‘I’m coming with you.’ That’s what a real man does. He escorts you to that follow-up and doesn’t tell you that you’re imagining things. He holds your hand when you get the results. A real man will sit right beside you when you tell your family. He was with me when we went to my parents’ home to tell them and he was right beside me when I told our children.
“And he was the one that told all of them, ‘It’s going to be OK.’”
Carrie said the fact that Tim was retired from education last year – only later being hired back in his old job in Trigg County – when she got her diagnosis was a blessing, as not all men are able to attend everything. She admitted she was among the lucky ones.
“He never had to ask, ‘Do you want me to?’ whenever I’d go to the doctor. I never had to ask, ‘Will you go?’ He just did,” she said, moving on to the treatment portion of the journey, a week in Nashville, Tennessee of receiving two radiation treatments daily. “He drove me to Nashville every time, and sometimes he was in the waiting room but a lot of times, he was in the exam room with me. A real man will give up a full week and spend every minute with you at the Hope Lodge in Nashville and what (this year’s Murray-Calloway County Real Men) are doing goes to support that wonderful organization.”
It was here that Carrie said Tim’s presence might have meant the most. That is because, at the Hope Lodge (a center for cancer patients and their families to stay free of charge as the patients are receiving treatments), she noticed how many of her fellow patients did not have anyone with them for support.
“I was shocked, and it was heartbreaking to me,” she said. “These were people whose husbands may have been on the road, or whose families just couldn’t take it because it was so sad. I felt guilty because I was so lucky to have my husband holding my hand every step of the way.”
She also discussed how Tim accompanied her to every radiation treatment, then took her on what she dubbed “field trips” to examine Nashville’s shops and many tourist attractions before they would go find something “good to eat” after her treatments were over for the day.
He also was there for the hard moments, like draining tubes and changing bandages. However, it is quite possible that the place where Tim demonstrated the “Real Man” persona most was in a situation probably no man figures he would find himself – at the controls of a medical machine.
“I had a follow-up biopsy just a few weeks ago, and it’s OK, everything was fine. So they said I needed a biopsy and I said, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s get it over with.’ So the nurse had to run out and get something and my doctor says, ‘Hey! I need you to help me a minute!’ Tim looked around and said, ‘Who?’ She said, ‘You!’” Carrie recalled of how her husband unwittingly found himself playing a new role of physician’s assistant. “So he’s holding the medication while she’s holding the syringe and she tells him, ‘Come around here. I need you to push this button on this ultrasound machine.’
“So he’s over there pressing these buttons on the ultrasound machine, while the nurse is out. She was a new nurse and she comes back in and says, ‘This is only my second biopsy.’ Tim said, ‘Well, this is my first!’”
Carrie then concluded with some observations most in the room probably already knew, but she felt they needed to hear anyway.
“Real men hold you when you cry, even if it is for no reason at all,” she said. “They tell you are as beautiful as ever, even when you feel less than. And no matter if your breasts are lumpy, lopsided, fake, not there anymore, whatever, it’s your husband’s job to tell you that you’re perfect in every way and you are the most beautiful person in his life. He also exhibits tenderness when your medications create some not-so-nice side effects, like night sweats, hot flashes, crankiness, low energy, memory problems. He reminds you that are a warrior and a survivor and it’s OK.
“My husband has taught me what a real man is through this process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.