CADIZ – Every woman who is diagnosed with breast cancer goes through – if you’ll pardon the cliché – an emotional rollercoaster, but so do their families. Although it’s not something we talk about as much when we talk about survivors’ stories during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Murray Ledger & Times wanted to take a look at what that was like for one family.
When I set out to do interviews for a story about Carrie McGinnis’s breast cancer diagnosis and her family’s experiences with it, I thought I would write a straight-ahead news story. However, after interviewing her husband, Tim, I decided I was too close to the story and should instead write a column since I know the subjects so well. It’s hard to be a neutral observer when you care about the people you’re writing about as much as I do in this case.
I met both Carrie and Tim 13 1/2 years ago when I started my first journalism job after college at the Cadiz Record in May 2006. At the time, Tim was superintendent of Trigg County Public Schools, and the school system was one of my reporting beats, so I got to know him quite well. I also got to know Carrie quite well because she was a reporter for WKDZ Radio and we both covered school board every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Carrie eventually left the school board beat, and some time after I left Cadiz to work in Murray in the fall of 2008, I heard that she and Tim had married (Carrie jokes that she married Tim primarily to get out of covering school board, which was often quite a slog to sit through!). They have now been married 11 years.
For close to a two-year period starting in late 2015, I worked at the Mayfield Messenger, and while I was away from Murray, I heard the news that Carrie had been hired as Murray State University’s director of alumni relations. Knowing how personable she was, I thought she was a great choice and was delighted to send her a Facebook message of congratulations.
I came back to the Ledger & Times to accept the editor’s position in July 2017, and a little over a year later, I happened to notice on Facebook that Carrie was talking about winding down her radiation treatment for breast cancer. Since I don’t spend a lot of time every day scrolling through my Facebook feed, I often find myself in these circumstances – learning about some huge news halfway through the story and realizing that every other person in my friend’s social orbit already knows about it. In this case, though, Carrie says she didn’t want to post anything on social media until she was nearing the end of her treatment and knew for sure she would be OK.
I interviewed Carrie for last year’s breast cancer series and she said she felt very lucky to have successfully fought back breast cancer in her early 40s. Not surprisingly, she is a strong advocate for getting regular mammograms.
“I think it’s such a no-brainer to get annual mammograms – for you, for your family, for the sake of your children and friends,” she said. “It’s nothing to be afraid of and it’s less than 30 minutes of slight comfort and irritation. It doesn’t hurt; at least, I didn’t think so. It hurts a lot less than having your lymph nodes torn out. Just go get it done.”
When one of our ad sales representatives, Angela Davis – who is also married to our publisher, Mike Davis – suggested that it would be interesting to hear a family’s perspective on dealing with breast cancer, we both agreed that it would be worthwhile to hear from Tim and also from Carrie’s children. So with that said, I really appreciate that both Tim and Carrie’s 17-year-old son, Sam Utter, agreed to talk to me for this story.
Tim said that because of Carrie’s family history with cancer, he knew it was imperative for her to keep up-to-date with her annual mammograms. He said he reminded her in March of 2018 to schedule an appointment, and she ended up going to Trigg County Hospital for a 3D mammogram in May. She had surgery in June and started radiation in July.
Tim said that when Carrie received her diagnosis, he immediately took on the role of the supportive spouse. Although he has since taken back his old job, currently acting as interim superintendent of Trigg County Public Schools while the board searches for a permanent replacement, Tim was retired at the time of Carrie’s diagnosis. This thankfully allowed him to accompany Carrie to every single one of her follow-up appointments and radiation treatments.
“You do what you have to do, and when I look back and reflect on it, what were my emotions?” Tim said. “I guess I just felt that – obviously, I’ve never had to dealt with cancer, so I can’t speak as a survivor, but at the same time (it seems) to me, it can be a very lonely walk through that. And that’s just an outsider looking in. I just felt without question the need to be part of that walk with her and I wanted to be there through the good, the bad and the ugly when the word (of the diagnosis) came back.
“I just didn’t want her to be there alone. I think it’s hard enough to deal with when you have your support system in place. It seems like you go get the results, and then you go to Nashville and then you go from this office to that office to that office. You get all these different scans and this and that. It just seems like everywhere you turn, you’re always in anticipation of what the news is going to be and I just could not picture not being a part of that and a part of that support system.”
Apart from giving Carrie the emotional support she needed, Tim thought it was important for him to be there to listen to the oncologists while they explained things.
“It’s highly emotional, so being a second set of ears and a second set of eyes (is valuable),” he said. “Carrie has been very open with her emotions and how she’s feeling, but I think as part of a support system, you kind of inherit some of those emotions – the fear, the guilt, the blame. You blame God and have all these emotions you go through, and then you get back to the reality of it.
“All you can do is be there. You feel somewhat helpless; you feel somewhat guilty because it’s not you (with cancer). Your spouse is kind of like your kids – you’d rather it be you.”
After the treatments were over, Carrie had follow-up appointments every three months, and even though the danger was seemingly behind them, each new doctor’s visit was a new reason for anxiety.
“Every time you go back and revisit, it’s almost like you’re starting over again,” he said. “With those emotions, I don’t think you ever really get acclimated to what you’re dealing with. At least, that’s my experience. We were fortunate in that we always got, I guess, the best results you could hope for. And it’s still tough. I guess that’s where you count your blessings that she had early detection and that our rural hospital (in Trigg County) has good technology.”
Tim said he struggled at times with knowing the right thing to say in any given situation. He often felt like he was saying too much and other times he felt like he wasn’t saying enough. He said that while staying at the Hope House in Nashville, they often saw people who were undergoing chemotherapy. Since Carrie only had to deal with radiation, he said she sometimes felt guilty that their ordeal was worse than hers.
Tim added that Carrie has to take Tamoxifen, a hormone-based cancer treatment, for the next five years. He said it can have some unpleasant side effects such as having a negative effect on one’s mood, so emotional support from him and the rest of the family continues to be important even now after she is no longer undergoing radiation.
Although the experience was scary at times, Carrie’s 17-year-old son, Trigg County High School senior Sam Utter, said he tried to keep a positive outlook. He said he and his sister, Sadie, who is now 14, knew her mammogram had found something and that she had to go for a follow-up appointment. They had hoped, though, that it was only a fatty deposit in their mother’s breast and not something more serious.
Sam said he and Sadie had just come home from school when their mother sat them down on the couch and told them the doctors had determined that she had a cancerous spot on her breast. He said Sadie took the news hard, but he tried not get too scared knowing that their family had faced cancer before. Although Sam’s grandfather on his dad, John Utter’s, side died from colon cancer, Carrie’s mother had breast cancer when he and Sadie were younger and she is now healthy. He said Carrie’s father had skin cancer on his face, but he was OK after he had the spot removed.
“I remember my sister was real torn up about it at first, but it’s happened in my family before,” Sam said. “Cancer in my family is pretty common on both sides, so for me, I’m 17 years old and I’ve kind of learned how it affects families and how it affects our family. So as I was sitting there listening, I kind of didn’t stress it as much knowing that breast cancer is a very, very common type of cancer and that although it’s probably not 100% curable, there are ways to help get rid of it.”
Sam said that even though Sadie eventually calmed down after they talked about treatment options and success rates, the treatment process was still rough for their mother to go through and for the family to witness.
“She was in Nashville all the time for surgeries and checkups,” he said. “It always seemed like she was headed to doctors’ appointments, and right after that, another doctor’s appointment. So at that point, we stayed a lot with other family members, like our grandparents and our dad and people of that nature. It was more of a burden on us than we figured it would be, but then again, it was also kind of a blessing because it was handled so well that it didn’t really cause a whole entire amount of stress on the family in general.”
Sam said that as the treatments started to wrap up, Sadie started to breathe easier and he was relieved that the predictions he had made to himself turned out to be accurate.
“Toward the final stages of everything, Sadie came to realize that everything was going to be OK,” Sam said. “I was more relieved and happy more than anything because I just kept telling myself through the whole process that everything was going to be all good, everything was going to be OK. ‘We’ve dealt with this before; she’s going to be fine.’ I didn’t know what else to do if what I was telling myself wasn’t going to be true.”
