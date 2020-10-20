MURRAY — The Democratic Party’s candidate for United States Senate will make her second visit in about a month to Murray today.
Retired United States Marines fighter pilot Lt. Col. Amy McGrath will be at the main pavilion inside Murray’s Chestnut Park for an event that will start at noon, her campaign said Monday.
The pavilion is located along North 10th Street.
McGrath is attempting to unseat Republican Mitch McConnell, who is seeking his sixth term in Washington. McConnell is the current Senate Majority Leader.
“Join us to celebrate the start of Early Voting! We’re kicking things off with a meet & greet where Amy will talk about her plans to rebuild Kentucky. Feel free to bring a lawn chair,” McGrath’s campaign said in announcing the Murray event.
The event is open to the public and the campaign said COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
