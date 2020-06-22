MURRAY – Amy McGrath, who is running for the Democratic Party’s nomination for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary election, visited Murray’s Soup for the Soul charity on Saturday.
McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot who resides in Georgetown, is hoping to win the Democratic nomination in Tuesday’s Kentucky primary election in an effort to unseat longtime Republican incumbent Mitch McConnell, who currently serves as U.S. Senate majority leader. McConnell, who was first elected in 1984, is running for his seventh term.
In April, McGrath’s campaign donated $3,000 to Soup for the Soul, which she said was part of her effort to help keep Kentucky food banks open as more people were relying on them after becoming unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign said Soup for the Soul was part of $21,000 in funding McGrath announced in April for five regional food banks, which also included organizations in Beattyville, Bowling Green, Lexington and Louisville.
“We were so honored that a volunteer from Soup for the Soul reached out letting us know it is running low on supplies,” McGrath said after announcing the donation in April. “It’s going to take neighbors helping neighbors to adapt and overcome this crisis, and we are using our extensive network of volunteers, staff and resources to do our part.”
Soup for the Soul Board Director Noraa Ransey said McGrath came by the kitchen Saturday because she wanted to learn more about the organization’s Summer Lunch & Literacy Program. Although the primary campaign is winding down, McGrath has not been holding rallies or public events because of COVID-19.
“She had already inquired about the kitchen in April and how we were running things through COVID-19 regulations and how we were able to stay open,” Ransey said. “So that’s what made her make that initial donation, and then, she called (on Friday) and we told her the kitchen was always closed on Saturday and Sunday, but she said she was really interested in knowing about the summer program. Really the only way to kind of understand the summer program is to see where we pack it, so we took her where we pack it so she could see a week’s worth of food.”
Ransey said that along with herself, McGrath met with founder Debbie Smith and Program Manager Olivia Roberson. She said it was a very personal and informative conversation.
The food bank funding was part of McGrath’s “Commonwealth, Common Health” initiative to assist Kentucky communities amid the coronavirus outbreak, a news release said. McGrath is pairing volunteers and staff with families in need to assist them in safely getting groceries and essential household supplies.
The funded organizations either reached out to McGrath for help or were recommended by Feeding Kentucky, a partner in Commonwealth, Common Health, a news release said.
After she narrowly lost her 2018 race against Republican Congressman Andy Barr, McGrath in July 2019 announced her intention to run for U.S. Senate. According to ABC News, she earned the backing of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in February and has raised far more money than her Democratic competitors. According to Ballotpedia.org, McGrath had raised more than $41.1 million as of June 3, far surpassing the $792,867 raised by her closest competitor, State Rep. Charles Booker of Louisville.
However, the race has heated up recently, with Kentucky’s two largest newspapers, the Louisville Courier-Journal and Lexington Herald-Leader, having endorsed Booker for the nomination. ABC News reported that Booker also raised $2.3 million in the month of June alone. Booker has run to the left of McGrath and has accused her of being a “pro-Trump Democrat” and not being progressive enough.
Other Democrats on the ballot include Mike Broihier, Jimmy Ausbrooks , Maggie Jo Hilliard, Andrew Maynard, Eric Rothmuller, John Sharpensteen, Bennie Smith and Mary Ann Tobin.
