MURRAY — The Democratic Party’s candidate for the Kentucky United States Senate will be in Murray on Saturday.
The campaign office of Amy McGrath said Thursday that she will be at the Calloway County Democratic Party headquarters at the Higgins House, 712 Main St. in Murray, for an appearance that is scheduled for 2-3 p.m. The Higgins House is next door to the Calloway County Public Library.
McGrath is challenging longtime incumbent Republican Mitch McConnell, who currently is the majority leader of the Senate.
McGrath’s campaign said that Saturday’s activity is being billed as a voter registration event called “Ready for Take Off.” This is in line with McGrath’s service as a United States Marine Corps fighter jet pilot, a role she had with the Corps for 20 years before retiring a lieutenant colonel in 2017.
Her campaign said she was the first woman to fly a combat mission in the Corps by piloting the F/A-18 fighter jet. She would fly 89 combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.
After retiring from the Corps, McGrath entered politics and won the Democratic Party’s nomination for the Kentucky 6th District Congress race in 2018. She faced incumbent Republican Andy Barr, but fell short in the general election by about three percentage points.
McConnell is seeking his seventh term. He won the office in 1984 when he defeated incumbent Democrat Walter Dee Huddleston.
