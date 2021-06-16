MURRAY — Even though he himself was not a member of the Boy Scouts in his native Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Matt McMahon talked Tuesday about how important scouting is to youth.
The keynote speaker for Tuesday afternoon’s 2021 Murray Area Friends of Scouting Distinguished Citizen Award Luncheon at First United Methodist Church, McMahon told a nearly packed gymnasium that he himself has been touched by scouting in his years of coaching. Specifically, he talked about former Murray State strength and conditioning coach David Land, an Eagle Scout, who is just days into his newest position, head strength and conditioning coach at the University of South Florida.
He said his introduction to Land, while an assistant coach at his alma mater, Appalachian State, was eye opening. Land was a high school junior from Greensboro, North Carolina, and was applying to be a manager for the Mountaineers’ basketball program, which McMahon helped lead to the NCAA Tournament three straight times between 1998 and 2000.
“We got an email one day (from Land) and, as I got to the bottom of his resume, it had ‘Eagle Scout’ on there. I knew right away this was a young man that we needed to interview for the position,” McMahon said. “He comes in, a high school junior, and walks into the room in a full suit and tie, sharp as can be. He made such an impression on us that we hired him on the spot.
“I had an opportunity come up in 2013 (while McMahon was an assistant under then-Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm). David had graduated from Appalachian State and he had taken a liking to human performance, which includes strength and conditioning, nutrition, mental toughness development, all of those things that go into helping an athlete become the best they can be, and we had a position open here. We hired him as our strength and conditioning coach and he has since gone on to be head strength and conditioning coach for human performance at Utah State, Virginia Tech, Iowa State and he was just hired, two weeks ago in fact, at the University of South Florida.
“Every time I talk to him, he credits that foundation of scouting with laying the groundwork for where his career has gone today.”
Scouting has a very long history in Murray and, at one time, was the home of the National Scouting Museum on the Murray State campus. A look around the gymnasium Tuesday emphasizes how strong a hold this still has on the community, with many of Murray and Calloway County’s top community and business leaders in attendance.
Tuesday’s event also honored two of the community’s biggest scouting supporters, both posthumously. Dr. David Roos was the longtime pastor at Murray’s First Christian Church, while Dr. Jack Rose was superintendent of Calloway County Schools and eventually City of Murray mayor. They were both named Distinguished Citizens of the Year.
The event is also a fundraiser for the local scouting program and routinely raises in excess of $30,000. No specific financial goal was announced during Tuesday’s event, probably a product of the COVID-19 pandemic which canceled the Boy Scout activity in 2020, as organizers try to restart the engine after such a long layoff.
However, while the luncheon did not happen in 2020, scouting did continue. James Lennon, director of development for the Lincoln Heritage Council that oversees Murray-area scouting units, said that 13 of the 835 youngsters served by the Council achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor available to a Boy Scout.
“You might say, ‘Wow! That’s a lot, especially in a year of dealing with a pandemic,’” Lennon said. “But one of the things I want you to know about scouting during a pandemic is that we adapted. Like most organizations, we were able to adapt and continue serving youth.
“In the early stages of the pandemic, when things were really locked down and tight, we did video merit badge classes. However, as soon as we could, we did what scouts do —get outside. Hiking, fishing, rock climbing, all of those things you think scouts do, we did.”
Lennon said a study at North Carolina State University confirms that “getting back to doing what scouts do” is a benefit to the youngsters involved. He said that the study shows that outdoors activities, particularly those based on nature, are beneficial to their mental health.
“So your support today will help get our youth back outdoors,” he said. “But that’s not just to have fun and relieve stress. It also builds character and they learn leadership and so many other positive things.”
“Now, more than ever, it is critical to get youth outdoors to experience the benefits of nature and scouting is a beneficial way to do just that,” said Glendale Road Church of Christ Pulpit Minister Steven Hunter, who was this year’s event chairman.
The day’s emcee — longtime Murray State professor Bob Valentine — has been a member of the local scouting board for a number of years. He recalled a former Murray-area scoutmaster — O.B. Boone — and his commitment to the members of his pack.
“O.B. would put scouts into vans or cars and took them out camping once each month … rain, shine, hail, sleet … that took a lot of dedication,” Valentine said, bringing his profession — teacher, from which he just retired after 47 years — into the mix. “There are thousands of people like O.B. Boone and they are teachers. Their tools of the trade may vary.
“They may teach discipline and skill with a case knife. They teach physics with a tent. The pointer they use is this one (his index finger), aimed at a bird or a woodland creature or a sunset. Their lectures are given around campfires, where they tell stories of ingenuity, creativity, honor and courage.
“That’s what scouts get from scout leaders.That’s what you and I can help do today. We’re all teachers aides, let’s do our best.”
