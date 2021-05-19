MURRAY — At its first in-person meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Murray-Calloway Transit Authority Board of Directors approved the 2021-22 budget, agreed on new on-demand evening route hours and continued discussions of a possible future increase in bus fares.
MCTA Executive Director Rodney Skinner had proposed raising rates by a dollar during April’s monthly meeting, but the board again declined to take action Tuesday. Skinner had suggested raising fares from $1 in the city and $3 in the county to $2 in the city and $4 in the county. Board Chair James Clinger asked Skinner if he knew what the estimated revenue increase associated with those prices would be. Skinner said he did not have an estimate prepared, but he could get some projections for the board to look at.
“I can get you one,” Skinner said. “I can tell you that the loss from the last fiscal year from the time COVID started until either March or April of this year, between not having all services running – as far as Medicaid goes, getting those monies, the fare box, the contract revenue – it was to the tune of about a $750,000 loss (compared to a normal year).”
Skinner said that if the board raised fares, it would only affect the fare box, not riders associated with programs like Medicaid and Medicare. Clinger said he wondered if increasing fares would decrease ridership. If it did, he said he didn’t know if a rate hike would increase revenue enough to be worth it, and he also worried it might affect the MCTA’s ability to secure grants.
“If we are increasing the fares slightly but it declines ridership, it may not give us any increase in funds,” Clinger said. “At the same time, some of the grant money contingent on ridership, we may lose money from that too. I’m just thinking this through out loud; I don’t know if that’s going to be the case, but that is my concern. You (Skinner) talked about needing more money to put up for capital projects, and presumably, that has to be local money. Maybe this is the only source we have (for those projects), but I’m not sure if it will generate much, if any, increased revenue.”
Skinner said he didn’t think the changes he was proposing would generate a significantly larger amount of revenue. He said that the rates used to be $2 and $5 for the city and county, respectively, before the board lowered them to $1 and $3, and ridership didn’t get any higher when the rates were lowered.
“It stayed about the same, and it may have actually declined a little bit,” Skinner said. “It wasn’t an immediate decline, so I don’t know if it’s going to go down (if rates are raised now). I mean, nobody knows. COVID has changed the way a lot of people do what they’re doing now and the way they get around and the amount they’re getting around.
“We can keep talking about it and just table it for now and see how it goes once things turn around and once everything opens back up. Then we can look to maybe see how it goes for the first few months and see what the trend is and see how we’re moving upwards as far as numbers go and then revisit this again in the fall.”
Board member Charletter Ellis said she thought holding off on a final decision for now is a good idea. Clinger said he would like to see the ridership numbers for the last couple of years. He said he thought ridership had gone up when the board lowered the fare, but he would have to check.
The board also discussed the possibility of modifying hours when on-demand evening rides start again because of the low number of late night riders. Throughout the pandemic, on-demand Saturday rides have ended at 5 p.m., but they lasted until midnight prior to March 2020.
Skinner said Saturday ridership is “not very good at all,” and although the pandemic has contributed to that some, he didn’t think it was the only reason. He said the MCTA has maybe one good Saturday night a month, and the same goes for Friday, adding that the agency rarely has more than 10 riders most Fridays. n
Skinner asked to cut Fridays from the CR-E (community route evening) schedule, keeping the 4:45-10 p.m. hours for Monday through Thursday. He said that when Friday on-demand evening routes start again, he would like to change the hours to 5:30-10:30 p.m. instead of ending the route at midnight as it was before the pandemic. For Saturday on-demand rides, he requested making the hours 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., pushing the cutoff up three hours from the pre-pandemic hours.
Skinner said the board would have to hold a public hearing before voting to reduce hours, and that public hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, June 7. He said that if the board decided later to go back and extend the hours, they would not have to hold another hearing.
“If (ridership) trends up and people are wanting the later hours, then we can just change it,” he said. “We don’t have to have a meeting to extend. We can just make the change and move on.”
The board also approved the 2021-22 budget and the 2020-21 audit report.
