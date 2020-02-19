MURRAY — The Murray Calloway Transit Authority approved a tentative budget for the coming fiscal year during its monthly meeting Tuesday.
MCTA Executive Director Rodney Skinner said the budget has no significant changes from the one the board approved last year. The biggest difference is when the budget is due, March 2, and how the MCTA can apply for grants. Skinner said the new system is still experiencing some hiccups.
“The budget is due in a few weeks and I don’t know how that is really gonna work,” Skinner said. “The state has a new application for us to use online for the grant system, and we can’t even get in that system yet. We have been waiting on them and we are just going on what we have always done.”
Skinner said the deadline had also been moved up to March from April.
“They moved the deadline up a month as well because they said it was going to be a lot easier,” Skinner said. “Here it is Feb. 18 and the only thing we have been able to do is register for it.”
Skinner said the biggest differences in the budget are salaries, which have increased, as well as vehicle maintenance. Other line items such as fuel, tires, parts, uniforms and others were expected to see minimal increases.
“In total, last year it was $1,441,700 and this year the total is looking to be $1,510,800,” Skinner said. “All the line items are the same and the only difference, of course, was the federal share. I have noticed consistently the last two years we have gotten about a 33% share.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.