MURRAY — Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Murray Calloway Transit Authority Board of Trustees started with a poignant moment as the memory of a longtime board member was carried forward in the form of a pair of scholarships in his honor.
Rob Edd Parrish served many years on the MCTA board, the last as chairman, before he died last year at the age of 64. Tuesday, members of his family came to watch the first of those scholarships be handed to their recipients, 2019 Calloway County High School graduate Mattie Adams and 2019 Murray High School graduate Asia Blanton.
“This scholarship is named for Rob Edd and it’s because he was very concerned and committed to this community and obviously whatever we, as a board, could do to help build this community,” said MCTA Board Chair Jim Clinger. “So we thought that we would have a scholarship that would help young people interested in community service and help them with their education, whether it be in a college or be it a trade school, community college, whatever it might be.
“We wanted to help them have more education so they could give back to their community in some fashion.”
The scholarships are worth $500 apiece. Board members Charletter Ellis, Darrel McFerron and Jeanne Mathis comprised the scholarship committee.
“We had several applicants for this and several outstanding candidates as well,” Mathis said.
•••
MCTA’s financial numbers are running strong. MCTA Executive Director Rodney Skinner reported Tuesday that the agency finished June having made $59,000-plus.
He also reported that MCTA had a strong year with ridership in the just-completed 2019 fiscal year. MCTA ended that period with 107,391 total rides, which was about 6,000 higher than the previous year.
Looking at the month of June, MCTA did have a slight drop from May, going from 8,090 to 7,584, but that was still well above the June ’18 mark of 7,385. Fare box numbers were nearly even to May with June ending at $3,979, compared to 4,059 from the previous month.
Skinner also reported that a free ride day this month had 360 people ride MCTA vehicles, which was about 75 to 100 more than everyday numbers. He said no such day is set for August, but he said MCTA, the Fulton County Transit Authority and Paducah Area Transit System are all trying to formulate a simultaneous discount day perhaps for sometime in September.
Also in September, MCTA drivers will have the chance to use a simulator that Skinner said has proven quite valuable in the past.
“The last time it was here (believed to be two years ago), we had a driver using it and (the simulator) showed that he had a depth perception issue while he was behind the wheel. That led to more testing and we wound up having to have his prescription changed,” Skinner said.
