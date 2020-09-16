MURRAY – After an executive session Tuesday, the Murray Calloway Transit Authority Board of Directors voted to raise Executive Director Rodney Skinner’s salary by 7.5%.
Skinner has been with the MCTA since 2004 in various capacities, including a driver and head of operations. He was hired as interim executive director in February 2016 after the departure of former Executive Director Bjarne Hansen, and was hired for the permanent position in August of that year. Board Chair James Clinger said Skinner has not had a raise in two years and and is underpaid compared to most transit directors, so this is an attempt to catch him up somewhat. The raise is retroactive to Sept. 1, he said.
“We increased the regular employees by 5% at the last meeting, and we thought he was somewhat underpaid, so we’re trying to get him caught up to where he should be,” Clinger said.
The increase takes Skinner from $21.15 an hour to $22.74 an hour. Clinger said that when the board begins planning the next annual budget in the spring, its members also plan to discuss making the executive director’s position a salaried position again. He said it became an hourly position because of a Department of Labor rule during the Obama administration.
The board also approved its annual audit from Alexander Thompson Arnold CPAs. Matt Hale of ATA said they uncovered no findings of any substance.
“On page 2 of our audit report, the very top paragraph (says), ‘In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the respective financial position of the business type activities of the Murray-Calloway Transit Authority as of June 30, 2019,’” Hale said. “That is what you would consider a clean opinion. That’s really what you’re looking for.”
Hale did note, though, that the MCTA did depend heavily on grants in 2018-19 and the year before, as opposed to operating revenue.
“Obviously, you live and die by your grants,” Hale said. “It’s not the operating income that keeps you going. That’s just something to note. Hopefully, that will not continue and hopefully it’s not continuing this current year.”
***
Later in the meeting during a discussion, Clinger asked if it might be feasible to start running routes prior to 7 a.m. for people who need to be at work extra early. Skinner said he would check to see how many people the MCTA has had to turn down because of the current schedule so the board could talk more about the idea in the future.
***
At the beginning of the meeting, Skinner requested a moment of silence for Tom Robinson, an MCTA driver who died on Sept. 4.
“Dear Lord … we pray for your comfort and grace to the Robinson family,” Clinger prayed during the invocation. “We know it’s a great loss for them and for the transit, and we pray your comforts for all who knew him and loved him.”
