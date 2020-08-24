MURRAY – At its monthly board meeting last week, the Murray-Calloway Transit Authority Board of Directors heard about the details of a more than $228,000 federal grant the agency had received and also voted to give employees a 5% raise starting next month.
During the Zoom meeting, MCTA Executive Director Rodney Skinner told the board about the five replacement vehicles he is planning to buy with the $228,020 of Federal Transit Administration funds. The meeting took place several hours before Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced the grants that were awarded across the state Tuesday afternoon. According to the news release from the Governor’s Office, Kentucky was awarded $3,070,671 in funding from the FTA to enable public transit agencies across the commonwealth to purchase vehicles.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Transportation Delivery applied for the funding, which is discretionary and nationally competitive. Ten Kentucky transit agencies, which together serve 41 counties, will use the money to buy 42 replacement vehicles and 20 other vehicles with which to expand their fleets, the release said.
Skinner said the grant would purchase two more of the new transit vans, two transit buses and one 12-passenger van. He noted that because of the current COVID-19 social distancing restrictions for the majority of routes, a 12-passenger van isn’t as helpful as it would have been when he first applied for the grant before the pandemic, but would hopefully be useful in time.
“(That might not do us much) good right now, but we won’t get (the van) until toward the end of the year anyway, so maybe things will be different by then,” he said.
Skinner said that while the MCTA has only been awarded for the cost of the vehicles themselves, the MCTA has the flexibility to purchase the add-ons it needs to equip them.
“Any extras we have to pay for ourselves, which is good because it give us a chance to use excess contract revenue and we get the vehicles equipped the way we want them,” he said. “Cameras will be able to be added to all five of these vehicles, so we have that luxury as well.”
Skinner said he would be getting rid of one of the MCTA’s older minivans and three of the low-floor minivans that carry one wheelchair. He said those were all 2012 models and the MCTA would also be letting go of a 2014 bus.
“We’ve had some issues with several of those over the years, as far as parts and issues that just come up on those Dodge vans,” Skinner said. “They were OK and we were proud to have them, but they’ve caused us some headaches, and there’s headaches across the state to a lot of people, so people are moving away from them and trying to go to these transits. And I think the transits are doing well. They also hold one wheelchair and offer more seating, so I think those are good and we will probably move forward with more of those in the future.”
•••
The board voted to approve Skinner’s recommendation of a 5% salary increase for all MCTA staff starting Sept. 1. After the COVID-19 pandemic began and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed, the board gave employees who had not been laid off a $2 an hour raise. That temporary pay bump will expire at the end of this month, so the raise would kick in at that time, Skinner said. He said raises are based on employee evaluations and their performance for the year, and reminded the board that no raises were given last year.
“With everything going on and drivers not working as much as they have been – and I know we didn’t do anything last year – but looking at the budget and how things are falling, with us being able to use the CARES money for a few months, I figured we could go back and do an across-the board bump if everyone is OK with that,” Skinner said.
•••
Skinner also updated the board on the Gold Route, which transports Murray State University students from their apartment complexes to campus. Classes started last Monday, Aug. 17.
“We had some talks last week, and I didn’t really know what else to do except run the Gold Route as the Gold Route,” Skinner said. “We can’t really do it on a limited seating basis and be successful for the students. If we were going to do that, then we probably (might) as well not run it. So we’re running it and we haven’t had any issues to this point. Everybody that’s getting on has a mask on. Drivers haven’t had to deal with asking people to wear a mask or making sure they leave it on. They’ve had them on until they get off, and they have to have them on when they get to the university anyway. That hasn’t been an issue so far and hopefully that continues.
“I did talk to the first shift driver (Monday), and he said he had, I think 13 people that rode in the first five hours from 7 to 11:30 when he got off. For a first day, that’s probably about normal. I didn’t talk to the afternoon driver (Monday).”
Skinner updated the Ledger & Times Friday and said the route’s ridership had remained fairly steady throughout the first week of classes.
Skinner also delivered his monthly ridership report, which continues to be affected by COVID-19. Skinner said there were 2,470 total riders in July, which was better than last month, but considerably less than the 7,300 recorded the same month last year.
•••
After the main business was over, MCTA Board Chair Jim Clinger said board member Darrel McFerron had recently called him to say he needed to resign from the board for health reasons. Clinger said McFerron had served two separate stints on the board over the years.
“He is resigning and I have notified the judge-executive’s office, specifically (Deputy Judge-Executive) Gina Winchester,” Clinger said. “Another appointment will be made. I don’t know how soon that appointment will be made by the judge-executive. Col. McFerron was a county representative on the board. If anybody has someone in mind that they think would be good to fill this position, you can let me know or Rodney or the judge-executive’s office.”
The board has four members approved by the Murray City Council and four approved by the Calloway County Fiscal Court.
At the end of the meeting, the board discussed whether or not to continue with Zoom meetings because of COVID-19 moving forward. Several board members said they were still trying to quarantine and felt more comfortable with meeting via Zoom next month, but the board decided to make that decision on a month-to-month basis at the conclusion of each meeting for the time being. The next meeting is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.
