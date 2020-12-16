MURRAY – Murray-Calloway Transit Authority Executive Director Rodney Skinner updated the agency’s board of directors Tuesday on when new vehicles funded by a federal grant should arrive, as well as the MCTA’s upcoming holiday schedule.
In August, the Governor’s Office announced that MCTA would receive $228,020 to pay for five replacement vehicles. Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky had been awarded $3,070,671 in funding from the Federal Transit Administration to enable public transit agencies across the commonwealth to purchase vehicles. Skinner said at the time that the MCTA planned to purchase three transit wagons, a bus and a 12-passenger van.
“I ordered two buses shortly after our meeting last month,” Skinner told the board via Zoom during its last meeting of the year. “I’ve got a projected date of mid-March for those to be expected, so we will wait and see on those.”
Skinner said he would probably be sending several of the vehicles he is replacing to be sold by Cain’s Murray Auto Auction. He said another option was to sell them around the first of the year. Although he said he usually holds onto vehicles until their replacements have been delivered, he said the MCTA is not “hurting” for extra vehicles at the moment because of the low ridership numbers that have persisted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Skinner added that the Calloway County Jail has asked about getting one of the Dodge Grand Caravan vans the MCTA is replacing.
“I have had one request for a donation, and I’m probably going to try to donate one of the Caravans to the jail,” Skinner said. “They’ve asked for the Caravan that I’m getting rid of, but all the others will go through Cain’s Auction like we normally do.”
Skinner said the MCTA would pay for the vehicles after delivery, once the agency has about 10 days to check them out.
•••
Skinner said MCTA would be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but would be operating on normal hours Dec. 24 and 31.
“Medicaid is open, so we will be open on Christmas Eve,” Skinner said. “We’ll be running a skeleton crew. I know we’re already running a skeleton crew of sorts (because of reduced staff during the pandemic), but I think a few drivers wanted to be off, so anybody that wanted to be off, we’re letting them off. I think we’re going to have six vehicles running that day.
“New Year’s Eve will be the same. We’ll just be closing on New Year’s Day.”
Board member Adam Wade asked if the MCTA would be running extended hours on New Year’s Eve to help people avoid driving impaired. Skinner said that although the MCTA used to offer late-night rides on New Year’s Eve, it wasn’t done last year and hadn’t happened for several years before that. He said if the board wanted to offer late rides that night, he could see if someone wanted to work. When those rides were happening, he said each vehicle had a driver and extra employee just in case there were any problems. Skinner said that from what he could recall, the drivers only dealt with “some rowdiness, but nothing that got out of hand.”
Wade said he doubted it would be necessary this year to offer later rides than usual.
“We can go with your direction with that, if it’s not been a major thing in the past,” Wade said. “I was just kind of asking out of curiosity. With the COVID situation that we’re in, it might not even be worth it, necessarily. Bars and restaurants, I think they’re under some orders to be closed early, and I’m assuming that would be in place New Year’s Eve.”
“I was kind of thinking that way myself; that was why I hadn’t really even considered it,” Skinner said.
During the meeting, board chair James Clinger also mentioned that the board still has a vacancy, so anyone interested in serving on the MCTA board is encouraged to apply.
