MURRAY – In his opening invocation before this week’s monthly Murray Calloway Transit Authority board meeting, Board Chairman James Clinger paid respect to former MCTA Executive Director Bjarne Hansen.
Hansen died unexpectedly last month at the age of 49.
“We ask that you comfort Bjarne Hansen’s family,” Clinger said. “We appreciate all the hard years of work that he did for (MCTA) and for this area and for the work he did at the area development district. (We) hope you’ll give your comfort to all of his loved ones and friends.
After the meeting, Clinger spoke of Hansen’s accomplishments at MCTA.
“Bjarne worked through (many) problems, and our financial situation improved a great deal,” he said. “Grant-writing was one of his specialties. He got a good bit of money for (MCTA) and the City of Murray while he was director. …Our transit authority won an award for being the most improved authority in the Commonwealth.”
•••
MCTA Executive Director Rodney Skinner gave the financial report and noted atypical expenditures last month, including the purchase of a new transmission as well as rapid COVID test kits.
Skinner advised that any employees who are symptomatic will be tested. Those who test negative could continue working and those testing positive will be sent home. Skinner said he purchased the kits “so that we could try and help from our end as much as we can … to help prevent (the spread of the virus) and keep it out of the office the best we can.”
In the ridership report, Skinner noted that ridership is increasing, but it is not back up to pre-COVID numbers. He reported 5,623 total rides last month, which was lower than the previous month but double the amount for the same period last year. CR1 had 464 rides, 178 for CR2, 163 for the evening route, 156 for the Gold route and 1,364 for Murray State University basketball games.
In new business, Skinner advised that MCTA will transport participants between locations for the Polar Plunge. That event is scheduled for March 3.
In open comments, Clinger asked about the current capacity limits for route buses. Skinner advised current capacity is four seats – three ambulatory and one wheelchair; however, if riders are from the same residence, they may sit in the same seat. In that situation, the capacity could go as high as seven riders.
Clinger asked Skinner for clarification regarding MCTA’s procedure when bus is at maximum capacity and it passes someone waiting at a bus stop. Skinner advised that, in those situations, the driver will radio dispatch to request a ride for the passenger(s) waiting at the bus stop, and they will be transported at no charge.
The board meeting next month will be Feb. 15, at 9 a.m., and will be held by Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.