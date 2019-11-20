MURRAY — The Murray Calloway Transit Authority has installed a series of bus shelters across the community, according to a report given during the monthly meeting of its board of trustees Tuesday.
“All of the bus shelters have been installed,” said board member Jeanne Mathis. “They look so nice, it makes us look like more of a town to have those bus shelters installed. The city is on board for another shelter on the court square; they are just ironing out a few more details on the specific location. But we will be putting a shelter on the court square.”
The new bus shelters were not the only item discussed Tuesday, as the financial report showed stronger numbers compared to the same time last year.
“I noticed that our operating salaries were lower than they have been, and fuel and oil is lower than it was last year,” Mathis said. “Health insurance was higher than it was, but we knew that was going to be happening. Our operating expenses were down considerably compared to last month, and that is a good thing.”
Operating salaries had dropped from $51,746 in Oct. 2018, to $42,141 for the same time frame this year. Fuel costs also fell from $17,148 to 12,808 in the same time frame. Total operating expenses in 2018 were $132,462, and total operating expenses for Oct. in 2019 came to $81,998.
In terms of ridership, MCTA saw some spikes in certain routes, and fewer riders on others.
“Our Medicaid numbers are staying stable and the same, our on-demand was up by 100 from this time last year,” Mathis said.
Mathis reported a decrease in City Route 1, with ridership dropping from 971 in Oct. 2018 to 705 for the same time this year. CR-2, however, saw a boost, with 321 riders in 2019, as opposed to 245 in 2018. Evening ridership also increased by roughly 100 riders, while the Gold Route saw a noticeable increase from the same time last year, jumping from 625 riders to 1,010.
