MURRAY — The Murray Calloway Transit Authority board heard an update Tuesday on new bus shelters, as well as the need to relocate a shelter from the Murray State University campus to somewhere else in the community.
The shelter on the university campus was located by the Curris Center. MCTA Director Rodney Skinner told the board that the university had removed the shelter while renovating the parking lot, and was wanting to put a different shelter in its place to match the university facade.
“This kind of happened at the 11th hour, so to speak,” he said. “The bus shelter that was at the Curris Center, they are not going to use that anymore and they made that official with me last week. They are probably going to put one there to their liking that goes with the aesthetic they changing over there.”
Rodney said the shelter was not torn down, but that the contractor MSU had utilized for the Curris Center parking lot was holding onto the shelter and would move it to a new location of MCTA’s choosing.
“I was contacted by them wanting to know what we wanted to do with it,” Skinner said. “I have been trying to get in touch with (City of Murray Street and Solid Waste Manager) Ron Allbritten to see about a couple of spots we could put it. The contractor is going to take it from their storage and put it up wherever I can get it, if I can find a location here pretty quickly.”
Skinner said that if a new location cannot be found, the shelter will just go into storage.
“I would rather not have to store it,” Skinner said. “So I am trying to find somewhere to put it. Right now I have a couple of locations; right now I am thinking somewhere on the court square by Soup for the Soul. I just need to get in touch with Ron and see if that might be OK.”
Skinner also informed the board of the status of four new bus shelters that will be installed in the community.
“The bus shelters that we are waiting for to go up at four locations — the parks, the judicial building and the housing department — are expected in this week,” Skinner said. “If they come in this week, they should start going up next week.”
