MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Transit Authority Board of Directors discussed bus schedules for Thanksgiving week during this month’s meeting on Tuesday.
According to MCTA office manager Nikita Turner, busses will not run on Thanksgiving Day through Sat., Nov. 27, but, dialysis and Medicaid transportation will still run.
The meeting this month was short due to MCTA Executive Director Rodney Skinner being absent due to health reasons. After approving last month’s minutes, the board went into the financial report. Clinger said there was nothing alarming in the reports and went into rideshare numbers.
MCTA had 5,011 rideshares for the month, which is 27 rides lower than last month and 1,681 rides higher than last year. CR1 had 442 rides, 202 for the CR2, 135 for the evening route, 471 for the Gold Route and 254 rides for events. There were zero rides to Murray-Calloway County Need Line. The evening service rides were 179 for the month.
