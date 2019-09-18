MURRAY — The Murray Calloway Transit Authority on Tuesday discussed the upcoming MCTA picnic that will be taking place in October.
The picnic is set for Oct. 12, and MCTA Director Rodney Skinner said MCTA would not be operating on that day as a result of the festivities. He added that McCracken County MCTA would be helping out Medicaid riders in the community for the day.
“Our third annual picnic will be on Oct. 12 here at the transit building; about a 10:30 a.m. start until probably about 1:30 or 2 p.m.,” Skinner said. “We will have a good time, we will have some live music again. We will be closed that day for service, I have been in contact with Paducah and they are going to handle our Medicaid clients for us that day.”
Skinner also talked about Transit’s continued search for 40 to 45 cameras to equip on vehicles within the fleet.
“I was told if we wanted to get cameras we would need to go out on our own and try to put a package together,” he said. “I will likely look at that after the bus shelter project is going and almost complete.”
Skinner said the money for purchasing cameras for the fleet would come out of MCTA’s excess contract revenue. He said he would be looking at the issue after the MCTA completes its coming bus shelter project.
“The bus shelters are expected to arrive the week of Oct. 7,” he said. “Once the shelters get here, the assembly will take place approximately a week after.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.