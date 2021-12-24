MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Transit Board Authority held its monthly board meeting on Tuesday.
Executive Director Rodney Skinner gave the financial report and pointed out that more funds were used for vehicle maintenance than usual due to a transmission replacement in one van and several vans needing wheel alignments. Skinner advised those expenses will be up again next month due to another van needing a transmission replacement.
“Otherwise,” Skinner affirmed, “those numbers look pretty much or close to what we’re used to seeing.”
Skinner reported 5,957 total rides last month, up from 5,011 the previous month. CR1 had 424 rides, 90 for CR2, 156 for the evening route, 465 for the Gold Route and 872 for Murray State University football and basketball games. In addition, MCTA provided 272 rides for a Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority event.
Chairman Jim Clinger noted that the fare box showed $500 less than the prior month even though ridership was higher. Skinner advised that the reduction was due to an agency purchasing several passes last month.
In new business, Skinner informed the Board that MCTA will be changing health insurance providers for employees from United Health to Anthem. In addition, they will be switching dental and vision insurance providers from Beam to Paramount.
“We will see savings on health insurance which provides comparable coverage,” Skinner said.
Regarding the dental and vision change, he said the cost is comparable and the new company has a larger network of providers.
Before adjourning, Skinner discussed the role MCTA has played in assisting disaster relief efforts in Graves County. The Fulton County Transit Authority provides transit services to Graves County. Their satellite office in Mayfield was destroyed in the tornado, along with several vehicles. Skinner said that he has been in communication with FCTA Executive Director Kenney Etherton and pledged to provide any assistance needed. Last week, Etherton asked for a couple of drivers to volunteer to transport displaced people who were sheltering at Kenlake and Lake Barkley back to Mayfield to meet with FEMA representatives. Skinner advised that five different transit authorities collectively supplied 10 vehicles to assist, including two that MCTA drivers operated from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.
In observance of the holidays, MCTA will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25, as well as Dec 31 and Jan 1. Next month’s board meeting will be via Zoom.
