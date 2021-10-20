MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Transit Authority Board of Directors reviewed ridership numbers during its monthly board meeting Tuesday.
The meeting started with an amendment to last month’s meeting. Board member Jodi Hanneman pointed out that last month’s minutes had said board member Adam Wade was shown as not present even though he was. The board approved the change and went into the financial report. MCTA Executive Director Rodney Skinner said there was nothing alarming in the reports and went into rideshare numbers.
MCTA had 5,038 rideshares for the month which is 409 rides higher than last month and 1,655 rides higher than last year. CR1 had 494 rides, 209 for the CR2, 156 for the evening route, 527 for the Gold Route and 144 rides for two Murray State University football games. There were only four rides to Murray-Calloway County Need Line. The evening service rides were 100 for the month. Skinner said the number of riders for the Medicaid route is higher than what they have seen recently.
Skinner said that one of the two vans they ordered last year was canceled by Ford. His contact told him that they are lucky both of the vans were canceled. MCTA is planning to receive one van in January and hopes to add the second van to the 2023 financial year grant. Even without the extra van, Skinner reported that MCTA is still in good shape.
