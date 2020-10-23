MURRAY — As has been the case with many public services, the Murray-Calloway Transit Authority has experienced struggles created from restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are signs, though, that things are starting to improve. During Tuesday’s meeting of MCTA Board of Directors, Executive Director Rodney Skinner said that September numbers are showing a steady rebound in the number of riders.
“Slowly, we’re moving upward,” Skinner said during the meeting, which was like all of the others the board has conducted since March, via virtual communications. “It looks like we have about 400 more from ridership than from last month. That’s still way down from what we’re use to seeing, though.
The biggest surge has been with MCTA’s Gold Route, which runs from 7 a.m. to 5:14 p.m. daily and stays mainly in the area of the Murray State University campus, as well as its adjoining apartment complexes north of the main campus. Skinner said the Gold Route was up 250 riders in September.
However, while the campus seems active, other places around the community have not returned anywhere close to normal.
“Spring Creek (Health Care and Skilled Nursing on the southern edge of the city) is probably our biggest number (on non-Medicaid ridership) and they’re not sending people out nearly as much as they did before COVID, but they’re doing what they can,” Skinner said, adding that MCTA has been operating with about half of its usual force of drivers since the pandemic began.”
Struggles aside, MCTA is still managing to record positive financial numbers, as it ended the month about $29,000 in the black. It still earned $82,052 from federal 5311 funds, while it earned contract revenue that amounted to $33,968. Fair box receipts for the month totaled $1,540.
Tuesday, Skinner announced that MCTA will probably continue using federal CARES Act funding for the remainder of the 2020 fiscal year. That provision was geared toward assisting entities suffering financially from the coronavirus.
Skinner also said that, once again, MCTA will provide free rides to anyone needing transportation to a precinct for the Nov. 3 general election. That program calls for anyone wishing to have a ride contacting MCTA ahead of time, preferably the day before.
Phone MCTA at 270-753-9725 to arrange a ride on election day.
