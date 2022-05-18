MURRAY - Overall, people are taking more advantage of Murray-Calloway Transit Authority services this year compared to last. There was a slight downturn in ridership in April compared to March; however, the trend observed every month so far this year of having thousands more riders compared to the same month last year continues.
MCTA Executive Director Rodney Skinner reported that masks are no longer required on MCTA vehicles as the Medicaid mask mandate has been lifted. He did note that several drivers are still choosing to wear masks, and MCTA will continue supplying them. “We are still in the pandemic as I try to remind people. Don’t just go willy nilly and think it’s all good. It’s better, but still be mindful,” Skinner said.
Skinner announced that the long-awaited 12-passenger van ordered last year has arrived, and it will probably be on the road next week.
In the financial report, Skinner reported $134,130.14 in receipts and $112,500.70 in expenditures in April. Fuel costs for the month were still significantly higher than last year but were down slightly from last month. The average miles per gallon in April was 12.05.
Skinner reported 5,957 total rides last month in the ridership report. CR-1 had 470 rides, 143 for CR-2, 171 for the evening route, 705 for the Gold Route, 106 for Murray State University track events, 83 for the Bourbon and Bowties event, 227 for a Tri-Sigma event and one ride for Need Line.
The MCTA board will resume in-person meetings starting next month. The next board meeting will be Tuesday, June 21, at 9 a.m. at the MCTA office located at 1111 Transit Way.
