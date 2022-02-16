MURRAY - Murray-Calloway Transit Authority Executive Director Rodney Skinner informed board members Tuesday that, for the third time, a bus previously awarded to MCTA by the Kentucky Public Transit Association has been cancelled. Skinner advised the board last month that two of three buses awarded last year had been cancelled.
“We are still waiting on three vehicles; two of them got cancelled and, apparently, that third one got cancelled on me also. So, even after being awarded, we’ve yet to be able to receive any (vehicles). We still don’t have an ETA on when we will be receiving vehicles this year,” Skinner said.
Prompted by a question from Board Chairman James Clinger about high-mileage vehicles being slotted for retirement or for sale, Skinner said, “We’re having trouble with vehicles. We’re having some mechanical troubles. We’re also having trouble getting vehicles through KPTA.”
Skinner cited manufacturing and supply chain issues related to COVID as the main culprit behind the problems the MCTA is facing.
“It’s probably a problem manufacturing vehicles because of the chips and stuff; that’s probably the reason we’re not getting them,” board member Danny Perry said.
Skinner said that the problem is mostly with larger vehicles, like buses.
“Some of the smaller vehicles, the low-floor vehicles, are being built to my knowledge; but as far as the large vehicles, we still don’t have an ETA on when we would possibly be receiving those,” Skinner said. “The only thing I can do is what I’ve done, I had to put the paperwork back in for the three vehicles that I didn’t get last year and try to get them this year. Again, we’re in line, and that’s about all I can say on that.”
In other business, the ridership report showed increased use of services across the board in January compared to same period last year. Skinner reported 5,730 total rides last month. CR1 had 443 rides, 139 for CR2, 160 for the evening route, 331 for the Gold route and 1643 for four Murray State basketball games and two Need Line trips.
Before adjourning, Clinger advised the board that member Jodi Hanneman has tendered her resignation. He noted that Hanneman was a county representative and that her replacement would be appointed by Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes.
“If you know of someone who would be a good board member, you can send the name to the Judge-Executive (Kenny Imes) or Gina Winchester, the deputy Judge-Executive, or tell Rodney (Skinner) or me,” Clinger said. “If you know of someone, find out if they would be interested. We’d like to be up to full strength again, so we don’t have a vacancy for very long.”
The next MCTA board meeting will be March 22, at 9 a.m. It was not determined whether that meeting will be held in person or by Zoom.
