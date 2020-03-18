MURRAY — In the wake of closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Murray-Calloway Transit Authority is taking steps to ensure that transportation for residents is as clean as possible during the outbreak.
With schools out and restaurants closed, people will still need to get from point A to point B, and Rodney Skinner, executive director for MCTA, said they are taking steps to ensure passenger safety.
“MCTA is doing everything we can to make sure that our vehicles are as safe as possible,” Skinner said Tuesday via email. “Our drivers are equipped with Lysol, and disinfectant wipes, gloves and we are spraying and wiping down the inside of our vehicles at every opportunity and again at the end of each day.”
Skinner said that MCTA has been impacted by the series of closures taken in response to the spread of the pandemic. He said that MCTA will continue to operate at this time.
“We are experiencing some slow days with cancellations and closings, but we are still running at this time,” Skinner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.