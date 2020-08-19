FRANKFORT – The Murray-Calloway Transit Authority will be receiving federal funds to pay for five new vehicles, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday.
According to a news release from the Governor’s Office, MCTA will receive $228,020 to pay for five replacement vehicles. Beshear announced that Kentucky had been awarded $3,070,671 in funding from the Federal Transit Administration to enable public transit agencies across the commonwealth to purchase vehicles.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Transportation Delivery applied for the funding, which is discretionary and nationally competitive. Ten Kentucky transit agencies, which together serve 41 counties, will use the money to buy 42 replacement vehicles and 20 other vehicles with which to expand their fleets.
MCTA Executive Director Rodney Skinner said he was very pleased to hear the news before Tuesday afternoon’s announcement.
“We were very appreciative to be one of those 10,” Skinner said. “We are going to get to replace some of our older fleet with five vehicles. We’re going to get rid of three of our low-floor minivans, one of our (Dodge) Grand Caravans and one of our buses and replace them with three of the new transit wagons that we recently got, another bus and a 12-passenger van that is a little bit bigger van.
Although ridership numbers are currently down because of COVID-19, he believed MCTA would get good use out of the vehicles in the coming years.
“Reliable transportation is essential to so much we do in our daily lives,” Beshear said. “For many of our fellow Kentuckians, that means public transportation. It’s how they get to work, or school, or health care appointments, or the grocery and a host of other places. This funding is an investment on their behalf.”
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray noted that the funding comes at a particularly critical time because public transit agencies have lost ridership and revenue because of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
“These agencies have been struggling financially, and this funding will help them maintain a dependable fleet,” Gray said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.