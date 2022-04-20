MURRAY - A federal judge struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate for public transportation Monday, but as the Murray-Calloway Transit Authority board met for its monthly meeting Tuesday morning, MCTA Executive Director Rodney Skinner was still awaiting guidance from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on whether he could remove the restriction. Nonetheless, by the afternoon, it was official as the KTC Office of Transportation Delivery put out new guidance that the federal mask mandate for public transportation has been lifted.
Skinner noted that, regardless of the change, Medicaid clients will still be required to wear masks. Medicaid provides eligible clients transportation to approved Medicaid appointments. MCTA and other participating area transit authorities receive reimbursement through the Green River Intra-county Transit System (GRITS) for providing that service. The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services has distinct guidelines for entities that receive reimbursement funds from CMS.
“Things are picking up as far as what we’re doing out here at 1111 Transit Way,” Skinner said. “We’re staying busier; of course, the (capacity) limitations are gone, so we’re able to put more people in the vehicles again. Our numbers are starting to resemble normalcy, the ‘old’ normal. Hopefully, that trend continues.”
The ridership report was evidence of MCTA’s return to normal. There was a slight increase in utilization of services in March compared to February; however, ridership was nearly one and a half time higher than last March. Skinner reported 6,200 total rides last month. CR1 had 590 rides, 124 for CR2, 202 for the evening route, 592 for the Gold route, 196 for Murray State University track events and 99 for the Polar Plunge.
Skinner advised the board that, to his surprise, he was notified last week that one of the three vehicles he had previously been told were cancelled by the manufacturer had, in fact, not been cancelled. “One got through, evidently,” he said. “I’m happy about that. So, we will have one new vehicle that should be delivered Wednesday or Thursday of this week. It’s a 12-passenger van; it’s not a wheelchair vehicle.
“I ordered a couple of those because I think they would be ideal for a few of our routes where we have seven or eight people on (board) and none of them are wheelchair-bound. That way we wouldn’t have to send the larger bus on the road; we would be able to send this van for that route.”
In other business, total revenues for the month of March totaled $104,756.95; whereas, expenses totaled $107,455.34. Fuel expenses were up in March compared to last year by nearly $8,000. Skinner reported the average miles per gallon was 11.53.
Skinner announced that MCTA will be shuttling people for Murray State University’s graduation again this year. Before adjourning, Clinger welcomed new board member Jonathan Baskin. The next MCTA board meeting will be May 17, at 9 a.m. The board decided to hold the May meeting by Zoom with the intention of resuming in-person meetings in June.
