MURRAY — Murray Calloway Transit Authority Executive Director Rodney Skinner announced some adjustments to schedules for the transportation service that will take effect soon.
First, he said that MCTA will be closed on July 3 in order for the employees to celebrate the July 4 holiday, which is on a Saturday this year.
Also, Skinner said there will be a change to the Saturday schedule, starting July 11. He said that is when MCTA will have one shift available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On July 13, Skinner also said there will be a route opened that will be a combination of the CR1 and CR2 routes. He said more information on this will be available on the service’s website, www.murraytransit.com.
Skinner said that the MCTA office lobby will reopen to customers on July 6. It has been closed to the public since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on MCTA, visit the website or call 270-753-9725.
