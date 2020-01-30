MURRAY — The first thing residents of Murray and Calloway County need to know about a worldwide scare with a new flu-like illness, local officials say, is that no cases have been reported here.
Come to think of it, that is also true for the region surrounding Murray when it comes to this nasty ailment that goes by the name “2019 novel coronavirus.” There was what at first appeared to be a close call last week in nearby Cookeville, Tennessee when a case seemed to have the signs of coronavirus, but tests later proved negative.
Still, for Calloway County Public Health Director Amy Ferguson, that near miss was an attention-getter, and she said uncertainty about this illness, or any other previously unknown threat, always seems to produce nervous times.
“I think that’s because of the unknown. It’s from not really knowing if it’s going to make its way here to Kentucky. But it’s not here. In fact, it’s not anywhere in Kentucky and we hope it will stay that way,” Ferguson said Wednesday, going back to last week with the situation in Cookeville, a town with strong similarities to Murray. It is a college town with several international students, including some from China, the country where the coronavirus appears to have originated.
“Honestly, I was just thinking that I hope we can be prepared for a situation if it were to occur here in this county.”
Ferguson said she is feeling confident about how Kentucky Department of Public Health would handle the situation if the virus ever made its way to Murray, home to Murray State University. She said that since a few weeks ago, when reports first began circulating from China about this illness, the department has been in constant contact with her office. And while no cure is known at this point, she said the DPH has determined a game plan.
“What the Department of Public Health recommends is that people follow the same precautions as trying to prevent colds or the flu, and those include staying at home if you get sick, covering your mouth when you cough and good hand-washing,” she said. “Also, they’re saying that if you are planning a trip to China, keep an eye on the news and stay aware of the situation that is evolving. In addition, if you have returned from a trip from China, and feel sick, call your local health provider and let them know that you’re having symptoms.”
One person keeping a close eye on this is Dr. Robert Hughes, co-founder and managing partner of Primary Care Medical Center in Murray, which last year became the provider for Murray State’s student health services program.
“It could spread here, absolutely, but the one thing we don’t need to be doing is panic. We don’t have cases here yet,” Hughes said. “We need to be vigilant, yes, but from what I’m seeing, this does not appear to be as dangerous as some other illnesses we’ve seen that have been international in nature. The amount of deaths is lower this time, and the virulence factor, which is kind of a determination of how sick a person a feels, does not seem as high this time.
“In fact, this is actually the third illness that could be classified as a ‘coronavirus’ in the past several years. You may remember the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, which was called ‘MERS’ (in 2012) and you also had the one that was called SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which caused worldwide panic in the early 2000s). Many don’t know, but those are classified as ‘coronaviruses’ and many people became very sick.”
Last week’s near-miss originated from Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, a little more than three hours southeast of Murray. At Murray State, one person who is tune with the international community is Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Don Robertson, and he said the Tennessee Tech situation, as well as the outbreak in general. was a topic of discussion last week.
“In fact, (Murray State Assistant Vice President for International Studies Dr. Guangming Zou) were talking about it (earlier this week),” Robertson said, noting that one aspect of this matter seems to be on Murray State’s side. “We do not have anyone coming or going to the specific province where this seems to be happening. Now, there have been some cases in other parts of China and it is something we’ll have to look at, certainly, but the province where most of the cases are being reported, that’s not an area that we have had any students either traveling to or from, or faculty and staff going to or coming from that area.”
However, Robertson did say that travel to China — something that has become more frequent for Murray State personnel the past several years — is being put on hold for the time being until this situation becomes a little less threatening.
Hughes also noted that along with the university, Murray has many residents traveling internationally for business, meaning the chance of contracting coronavirus, or any other disease, for that matter, goes up.
Ferguson would have the duty of notifying either the DPH or the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia should a case be discovered in Murray. One of the places that could be making that report could be Murray-Calloway County Hospital, specifically its infectious disease control coordinator, Kathy Howard.
“We do have a policy for taking care of an influx of infected patients here at the hospital,” Howard said. “It’s actually in what we call our infectious disease control manual, which discusses how we quarantine patients, screen patients and isolate them to one area. We also have what we call a negative pressure room in our emergency room and on our general floors, as well as in our critical care unit.”
She added that this would be a situation where treating symptoms would be the game plan.
“From my understanding, it is also viral, not bacterial, where you could start popping antibiotics quickly,” she said. “It’s not unlike the flu or a bad cold, and like those illnesses, unfortunately, if you’ve already got patients who are compromised, such as elderly with kidney disease or someone with heart disease that is already suffering with respiratory issues, they’re going to get hit hardest with this.”
