MURRAY — Friday afternoon, Art Wojciechowski of Murray brought his grandchildren — Roman, 11, and Cammie, 6, — to the Murray City Cemetery for a family outing.
They joined several other families, as well as Boy Scouts and numerous military veterans to participate in a tradition of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291/Herman Eddie Roberts Post of Murray. Each year, on the Friday before Memorial Day, Post 6291 leads a session of placing American flags at the graves of every military veteran that does not yet have one in both Murray City Cemetery and Murray Memorial Gardens.
Wojciechowski is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served during the Vietnam War. He gets what this time of year means, and it is apparent that so do his grandchildren.
“Memorial Day is for remembering people who fought in war,” Roman said, nodding his head “no” when asked if Memorial Day is mainly about things like swimming outings and having cookouts. “I guess (people) just really don’t know about all of that stuff.”
Over on the other side of the cemetery, Tammy Wilson of Murray was holding hands with granddaughter Everlee Burks, 4, as they sought uncovered stones. For Wilson, the occasion is easy to understand, being she is the daughter of an Army veteran, Robert Lemons, and has several other family members who have served as well.
So she asked Burks, her arms full of miniature flags waiting to find a home, what Memorial Day means. Burks’ voice was soft, but at the same time strong.
“Country” was the word that emerged.
Memorial Day is celebrated annually on the last Monday of May. Anyone who attended Monday’s annual ceremony that Billy Lane Lauffer American Legion Post 73 of Murray hosts at its headquarters received an education on many fronts. Post 73 Adjutant Fred Ahrens started his presentation by discussing how the nation’s Memorial Day festivities officially begin the same way each year — at one of the most hallowed places within its borders, Arlington National Cemetery.
Every year, the unit known as the Old Guard lowers the flag at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at 6:30 a.m. Nationwide, other observances follow. Then, at noon, the Old Guard returns, the flag is raised to full staff and an honor guard fires a rifle salute, followed by the playing of “Taps.”
Post 73 fired its M-1 Garand rifles several times Monday as it sent a detail to three locations outside of Murray, most of which were cemeteries. One stop was a bit different, the home of one of the five Post 73 members to die in the past year, Ray Hays, a Vietnam veteran. Many of his family members then made the short trek to the Post 73 headquarters to attend the afternoon’s ceremony.
Post 73 Commander Bill Cowan, a retired Army colonel, said he has added reason to hold Memorial Day close to his heart.
“Many of you may know this, but some may not. My father was killed in World War II, so this day has special meaning to me,” Cowan said as he began a presentation about how monuments and stone memorials at battlefields and other military sites came to become prevalent. “The first national cemetery was dedicated in November 1863 at Gettysburg (Pennsylvania). What you probably don’t know is that, on July 4, 1863, a stone memorial was placed on top of Little Round Top, where (Union Army) Gen. Joshua Chamberlain led a bayonet charge (without any firearms ammunition) that secured the Union victory.
“Now, listen carefully because this is the essence of what memorials are for; this is what Chamberlain said: ‘In great deeds, something abides. On great fields, something stays. Forms change and pass; bodies disappear; but spirits linger, to consecrate ground for the vision-place of souls… generations that know us not and that we know not of, heart-drawn to see where and by whom great things were suffered and done for them, shall come to this deathless field, to ponder and dream; and lo! the shadow of a mighty presence shall wrap them in its bosom, and the power of the vision pass into their souls.”
Back at Murray City Cemetery on Friday, Army Sgt. First Class Ben Manter and his family came dressed for the occasion. No, it was not an Army uniform they had in mind, but the sleeveless vest Manter wears as a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Kentucky 13 as Manter and wife Tera came in black vests, while their children, daughters Madeline, 6, and Charlotte, 3, and son Jackson, 2 — all donned matching blue jean vests as they searched for stones to decorate with flags.
“I think it’s about teaching the younger generations about giving back and what it means to serve,” said Ben, who is a recruiter for the Army. “I think it’s important (for his children) to understand what our brothers and sisters gave up for us to have the freedoms we have today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.