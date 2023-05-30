MURRAY — Local veterans and community members gathered at the American Legion Post 73/Billy Lane Lauffer Post Veteran’s Hall Monday for the post’s annual Memorial Day ceremony.
Keeping with tradition, Post 73’s Honor Guard visited four local cemeteries – Elm Grove, Coldwater Church of Christ, Murray Memorial Gardens and Murray City Cemetery – where they performed a rifle salute followed by Chaplain Mike Nutter playing Taps.
At the Veteran’s Hall, Legionnaires Fred Ahrens, Bill Barley, Mark Cavitt, George James and Don Shepard conducted the Cross-Walk Ceremony to honor fellow post members who have died in the past year. Retired Army Col. Bill Cowan shared the symbolism behind each piece placed at the Missing Man’s Table for the POW/MIA ceremony. The Honor Guard concluded the ceremonials with one last rifle salute and the playing of Taps.
The keynote speech was delivered by retired Murray State University political science professor Dr. Winfield Rose, who framed his remarks around the Gettysburg Address much like a pastor would use a passage of scripture during a Sunday-morning sermon.
“Lincoln started, ‘Four score and seven years ago, our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men’ – meaning all people – ‘are created equal,’” Rose recited before adding, “Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence called them self-evident truths and said, ‘All men are created equal and are endowed by the creator with certain unalienable rights,’ and that among these are ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’ These are inanimate objects, ideas and concepts based on faith, which can be grasped only by the mind.”
The Civil War was significant to Rose because it was the first time in history that people went to war for the express purpose of freeing another group of people.
“In earlier times, countless wars were fought for territory, spoils and splendor,” he said. “The Old Testament is full of those wars – the Greeks, the Romans, the Persians, you know, all of that. Napoleon in a more modern period. And our revolutionary generation rightfully went to war to free themselves from tyranny, and we appreciate and honor them most certainly.
“But the grand Army of the Republic in which my grandfather Horace Rose served (from) 1861-65, fought to free others and affirmed that the natural rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness belong to all Americans. They also fought to preserve our union and the Constitution that defined it, which they regarded as a sacred covenant with God. So, then, our values were right, but we were not living up to them, and that great Civil War was the price that we paid for that failure.”
Rose called it “fitting and proper” to celebrate Memorial Day as a way to honor more than 1,311,000 soldiers, from the Revolutionary War to the present “so that our nation might live and prosper.”
“It is also fitting and proper that we remember today, and every day, all the veterans who did not perish but came home maimed physically, mentally and emotionally,” Rose said, “and their families and friends who loved them all, cared for them all and suffered with them all. I am reminded about something (my) grandmother said about my Uncle Richard, my dad’s brother, who served in the Navy during World War II for four years. … And my Uncle Richard did not suffer a scratch, a physical scratch during that war, not one; and yet, I cannot count the number of times that I heard my late grandmother say, ‘Richard never was the same after he came back from the war.’ You know, that haunts me.”
Going back to Lincoln’s famous words, Rose said, “‘But, in a larger sense, we cannot dedicate – we cannot consecrate – we cannot hallow – this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here’ – or I may add or in Cuba, North Africa, Sicily, Italy, France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, the Philippines, Okinawa, Guam, Iwo Jima, Korea, Viet Nam, Iraq and Afghanistan – ‘have consecrated it far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here,’ Lincoln said. Let’s just rewrite that a little bit and say, ‘But it can never forget what they did there,’ meaning these places and the others I have just named.
“Now, the world may not note or long remember what we say here, but that’s OK. We’re just ordinary people. But what were they doing in those places? They were freeing, or they were trying to free, conquered and enslaved people in Europe, the Far East and the Middle East from the tyranny under which they were then living as their ancestors had first done during our civil war. Americans living today should be proud, not ashamed, of this.
“Lincoln continued, ‘It is for us the living, rather to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be dedicated here,’ and now, I add, ‘to the great task remaining before us – that from these honored dead,’ wounded and maimed, ‘we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion – that we here highly resolve that these shall not have suffered and died in vain – that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.’ A matchless composition.”
