MURRAY – Following a record-breaking 2021, organizers on Tuesday launched the 2022 Men in Pink fundraising campaign for Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Regional Cancer Center.

This is the second year that the campaign has gone under the Men in Pink name and also the second year the money raised will go to the new cancer center, which is currently under construction on the MCCH campus. Each year throughout the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the 10 participants wear pink and collect donations, challenging each other to see who can raise the highest total. MCCH General Counsel Chip Adams won the competition last year after having raised $22,645.

