MURRAY – Following a record-breaking 2021, organizers on Tuesday launched the 2022 Men in Pink fundraising campaign for Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Regional Cancer Center.
This is the second year that the campaign has gone under the Men in Pink name and also the second year the money raised will go to the new cancer center, which is currently under construction on the MCCH campus. Each year throughout the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the 10 participants wear pink and collect donations, challenging each other to see who can raise the highest total. MCCH General Counsel Chip Adams won the competition last year after having raised $22,645.
The campaign raised $97,744 by the time the campaign officially ended on Nov. 10 of last year, but additional donations managed to top $100,000. The goal had originally been set at $40,000 after $36,000 was raised the year before.
The 2022 Men in Pink were revealed during a special ceremony Tuesday evening at The Barn at White Oaks. They were announced in the following order as they walked down the pink carpet with their escorts:
• Roy Riley, president and CEO of Peel & Holland, was escorted by his wife, Jennifer, who is a breast cancer survivor.
• Christian Barnes, the director of donor engagement and communications for the Office of Development at Murray State University, was escorted by Tressa Ross.
• Derrick Delaney, loan operations manager at The Murray Bank, was escorted by his wife, Lauren.
• Dr. Nick O’Dell, MCCH’s chief medical officer, was escorted by his wife, Amanda.
• Jeremy Pruitt, an attorney practicing law at Pruitt Law, PLCC, was escorted by his grandmother-in-law, Susan Sammons, who is a cancer survivor.
• Stephen Crouch, a commercial lender at Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB), was escorted by his daughter, Millie Joy.
• Jason Stubblefield, a patrol officer with the Murray Police Department, was escorted by Heather Scott, who was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in 2021.
• Ben Ballard, general manager/owner of tap 216, was escorted by his wife, Emily.
• John Wright, sports editor at the Murray Ledger & Times, was escorted by his mother-in-law, Ann Landini, and his co-worker, Men in Pink Committee member and Ledger & Times Community Editor Martha Andrus, both of whom are breast cancer survivors.
• Steve Prohm, Murray State University head men’s basketball coach, was escorted by Evelyn Wallis, who is a breast cancer survivor.
The event’s master of ceremonies, Steven Hunter, said Men In Pink had added a fundraising competition between two Murray State University fraternities this year. Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity was represented by Murray chapter President Isaac Smith, who was escorted by Pike Dream Girl Elizabeth Boyles. Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity was represented by Murray chapter President Mason Welden, who was escorted by Carli Saxhaug.
Jerry Penner, CEO of MCCH, said this year’s lineup of men is “absolutely fantastic,” and he thanked them for raising money to fund the cancer center’s construction.
Adams spoke a few words of encouragement for this year’s participants, telling the story of how he had been reluctant to join last year’s campaign but had a great time with it after he was convinced to do it. He said he had been very busy and didn’t return Andrus’ email when she tried to reach him. He later received a call from Ashley Ryan, the wife of Adams’ colleague and friend Mitch Ryan, who had participated in the campaign the year before. Although he told her he had too much else going on, Adams said he told Ashley he would think about it and get back to her, but he had no intention of actually following through.
Adams said that when he told his wife, Michelle, and daughter Callie that he was going to say no, they gave him a very dirty look, and he finally relented. Once he made the decision, he had a blast with it.
“If (the money was going to) the American Cancer Society or (another national organization) I wouldn’t have done it, just because that money that comes out of all our pockets does not stay in our community,” Adams said. “The fact that it’s going to our hospital’s cancer center that is going to take care of our friends, family and people we don’t even know (is a great thing).”
Having worked with MCCH for the last 20 years, Adams said he had seen a lot behind the scenes and has no doubt that the end result will be a world-class cancer center. He said that last year’s Men in Pink participants never thought they would raise $100,000, but he challenged the new group of men to do it again and to have as much fun as they could with it.
Hunter announced that Stubblefield had sold the most tickets to the reveal ceremony, which earned him $100 for his campaign. Hunter said the Oct. 8 Murray State football game will be dedicated to the Men in Pink campaign, and there will be a means to donate to the man or men of your choice. People may also follow the Men In Pink Facebook page for information on fundraisers, photos from the men wearing pink and any other activities going on during the campaign.
In addition to Andrus, the Men in Pink Committee includes Kelly Chapman, Carmen Garland, Michelle Adams, Jamie Penner, Lisa Shoemaker and Donna Herndon. They thanked Amy Wyatt for letting them use the Barn At White Oaks for the reveal, The Murray Bank for once again sponsoring the Men In Pink reveal, MCCH for its support of the campaign, DJ Dave Cortazzo for providing the music, Peel & Holland for its sponsorship and the Murray Ledger & Times for its support and promotion of the event, as well as allowing Andrus to use a portion of her work time for organizing Men In Pink.
