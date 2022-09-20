MURRAY – The 2022 Men in Pink campaign will kick off Tuesday, Sept. 27, revealing the 10 men who will spend Breast Cancer Awareness Month raising money to support the Regional Cancer Center at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.

Men in Pink is a campaign with key community men who are willing to support fundraising efforts while wearing something pink for the month of October to bring about the awareness of the importance of early detection and breast cancer, and to help raise money for the completion of the new Regional Cancer Center here in our community. All funds raised in the Men in Pink campaign go toward supporting the cancer center and will stay right here in the community.

Recommended for you