MURRAY – The 2022 Men in Pink campaign will kick off Tuesday, Sept. 27, revealing the 10 men who will spend Breast Cancer Awareness Month raising money to support the Regional Cancer Center at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Men in Pink is a campaign with key community men who are willing to support fundraising efforts while wearing something pink for the month of October to bring about the awareness of the importance of early detection and breast cancer, and to help raise money for the completion of the new Regional Cancer Center here in our community. All funds raised in the Men in Pink campaign go toward supporting the cancer center and will stay right here in the community.
The current Regional Cancer Center is approximately 20 years old and needs new equipment, as well as the space to house all patient treatment needs in one office. This will bring oncologists, social workers, pharmacists and infusion into one area. The project is expected to be finished by late spring of 2023. A mediation garden is in the plan and will be strategically located just out front of the infusion bay windows for patients to enjoy while receiving treatments.
Jerry Penner, CEO of MCCH, says he is excited that the Men in Pink campaign has again chosen to keep the money here because he believes Murray and Calloway County residents deserve to have the highest-quality cancer treatments available without having to exhaust themselves traveling between home and a different city.
Last year was the first year the Men in Pink campaign began. In previous years, the Real Men Wear Pink had been successfully held in Murray and Calloway County and the funds supported the American Cancer Society.
Last year, Martha Andrus and Kelly Chapman, co-chairs of the Real Men Wear Pink campaign, met with Lisa Shoemaker, senior philanthropy officer for the MCCH Foundation, and Donna Herndon, chairman of the Enduring Hope Campaign, to discuss the possibility of changing this campaign to benefit our local cancer center. Because of that decision, 2021 was the first year for the new “Men in Pink” campaign and it was hugely received and the 10 men raised $100,000 – a record amount.
“I feel like our community embraced, not only the men, but also the fact that the money raised would be staying in Calloway County,” Andrus said. “Chip Adams led the charge last year and raised the most money, but he was joined by nine other men who also raised a record amount. I remember the expressions on the men’s faces when we revealed the total raised last year. They were surprised, but very excited and proud.”
Andrus said that this year, along with 10 men from our community, some fraternities at Murray State University will also be joining in on the campaign.
“We wanted to get this campaign onto the Murray State campus, and this year, we have done just that,” Andrus said. “I can’t wait to see what these fraternities come up with for fundraisers, and it will be exciting to see a lot of pink on the campus during October.”
Beginning Oct. 1, each of the men of the 2022 campaign, will have their own Men in Pink Facebook page where donations may be made. Also on the Men in Pink page, will be photos of the men in their “pink attire” and notices of fundraisers going on in the community.
The Reveal for the Men in Pink 2022 will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Barn at White Oaks. At that time, the men will be revealed to the public and their campaigns will begin Oct. 1 and continue until Oct. 31. Tickets for the Reveal are $10 each and may be purchased at the door. Each $10 ticket may be designated toward one of the men in the campaign which helps them to begin their fundraising.
“The public is invited to come to the Reveal and find out who our Men in Pink are for this year,” Andrus said. “It is a fun event where the men ‘strut their stuff’ in their pink. They also have a female escort who will help to introduce them to the public. Drinks and finger foods will be offered and we hope to have a crowd there so the men can ‘show off a little’ before beginning their fundraising efforts.
“We could not do this campaign without the men who have graciously offered to give of their time to raise funds and awareness of breast cancer and the need for a new community cancer center. Our sponsors and our generous donors also make this possible and it is always exciting to watch the totals come in during the month.”
In addition to making donations through Facebook, people may also give their donations to the men personally, by mail to Lisa Shoemaker, (Senior Philanthropy Officer, Murray-Calloway County Hospital, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071), or bring them to Andrus at the Murray Ledger & Times at 1001 Whitnell Ave. The donations may be designated for any of the men to help them in their campaign. Each of the men will also be spotlighted in a Facebook telethon later in October.
