MURRAY – The 2020 Community Health Assessment conducted by the Calloway County Health Department showed that the majority of county residents who responded to the survey believed mental health issues and minimal access to services are among the greatest needs our community faces. CCHD Public Health Director Jamie Hughes said that this is a subject about which he is very passionate, and he sees CCHD playing a role in addressing the issue.
“Mental health issues are a major focus for me,” Hughes said. “Now that we’re doing so good (with COVID), we’re going to be able to address different issues and areas that we want to. We’ll be able to get into doing what Calloway is really needing, and mental health is one of them.“
CCHD’s 2020 assessment garnered 553 responses from county residents. Most questions asked for the top two responses. “Mental health/depression/suicide” was selected by 337 (61%) as a problem in the county that needs to be addressed. “Limited mental health care services/providers” was selected as an issue that has the most negative impact by 204 (37%). “More mental health professionals/counselors” was selected by 194 (35%).
“We don’t have enough counselors,” Hughes said. “Calloway is (doing well) with health outcomes, but one of the areas we have a problem with is mental health providers. The ones we do have get overwhelmed with the amount of people (seeking their services).”
The problem is not isolated to Calloway County; it is pervasive throughout the commonwealth. As such, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is working to make changes on the state level to facilitate better access for Kentuckians to mental health services. The process really began 12 years ago with Medicaid expansion, which opened access to working adults who do not have health insurance. One in three Kentuckians receive their healthcare coverage through the Medicaid program.
CHFS Secretary Eric Friedlander explained in an exclusive interview that, prior to Medicaid expansion, the only providers eligible to receive reimbursement for behavioral health or substance abuse were “local comprehensive care centers,” which, for our area, is Four Rivers Behavioral Health.
“When we expanded Medicaid, we allowed for more providers to come. Now, there still aren’t enough behavioral health providers in Kentucky period. Period,” Friedlander said. However, he noted that “because of the way we limited behavioral health services before expansion, it was very underserved. When you limit who can provide, then you really don’t have the networks available. That’s what we’ve been trying to build. … It’s been slow to build over time.”
Improving the program didn’t stop with expansion 12 years ago. For example, changes had to be made to accommodate COVID, such as allowing telemedicine. Another change was removing prior authorization requirements for behavioral health services or substance use services. Friedlander advised that is a change that will likely be a permanent change. “So, we’re leaving the prior authorization off, probably period,” he said. “For substance use and the behavioral health issues, why put any barriers in anybody’s way? That doesn’t make any sense.”
It is important to reduce bureaucratic barriers to services, but the cabinet is also focused on increasing the number of providers in the state. “It always relates to reimbursement,” Friedlander said. “We have to look at how we can reimburse providers. … Because if you look at who is paying for the vast majority of behavioral health services or substance use services, it’s Medicaid and the state. It really is.”
Hughes believes that partnering with faith-based organizations is a way to reduce the stigma associated with mental health issues and increase access to care. “I’m not saying we would be pushing any faith, just saying that they come in contact with more people that are hurting, trying to find something, than people realize,” he said. “We need to figure out a way that we can encourage our community to say, ‘it’s OK to reach out for a mental health issue or guidance or counseling or whatever is needed.’ … I think if we can get faith-based organizations on board to do that, I think we can reach a whole lot of people who are needing help but don’t know what to do.”
Hughes would like to create a referral network of counselors and organizations offering services locally to facilitate getting people the help they need as quickly as possible. His vision also includes collecting and analyzing data from those sources to pinpoint specific issues and needs in the community so that targeted programs can be developed to more effectively address them.
“It’s really a silent thing,” Hughes said. “… We need to get rid of the stigma of having mental health issues. If you have a heart problem, you go to the doctor, and they prescribe medicine or whatever it is that you need; so, we understand the importance of that. But if we’re having anxiety, until it becomes an issue where it’s interrupting our everyday life, we don’t really deal with it. … I hope that we can be proactive, but we’ve been reactive for many, many years on a lot of things that we do.”
Hughes wants people to know about crisis prevention resources. “Until we get enough providers, we have to get the information out about where people can get help, whether it’s a crisis line, all the options we can,” he said. “Crisis Text 741741. … There’s a thing called the Trevor Project that’s specifically for LGBTQ people. They can reach out via text, if they’re having a crisis. All these things exist but I just don’t know that the awareness is out there. Let’s let people know that there are all these options for immediate assistance.”
“Depression can happen to anybody; anxiety can happen to anybody,” Friedlander said. “That’s not anything to be ashamed of; that’s something to receive support for.”
