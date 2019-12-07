MURRAY — Anyone looking for a way to satisfy a need for Chrstmasttime activity needed to look no farther than downtown Murray Friday night.
That was when the annual Main Street Merriment activity spread Christmas cheer from one corner of the city’s court square to the other, offering everything from carriage rides to numerous art activities to even a fundraiser on homeless awareness that consisted of 165 Nativity scenes displayed under one roof. Oh yes, Santa Claus was welcoming children of all ages and the line on the north side of the Calloway County Courthouse left those wishing to tell him their Christmas wishes waiting a good while.
There was the ice rink — or make that, a rink that consisted of a surface that was not ice but was quite similar.
“To tell you the truth, I was a little disappointed seeing that it wasn’t real ice,” said Mitzi Adams of Murray, whose maiden voyage with this kind of skating Friday evening was made with her daughter, Morgan. It did not take long for her to change her tune.
“After I got out here and got on it, it’s fun! And the great thing is that it’s not as cold (as real ice). That helps.”
The rink, sponsored by the Murray Bank, opened Friday afternoon and quickly had people trying this activity that has been brought to the community for the first time ever.
“We’ve been excited about it as a family. Yeah, we get to try something new!” said Jolynne Polichette of Murray, who accompanied a large group of family members and friends as part of a birthday party that helped christen the facility just after it opened. “It’s different. It’s like roller blading or roller skating, where you have to push off and glide, but it’s on a slippery surface. It’s a totally new experience.”
However, the rink, which will continue to welcome skaters through Sunday afternoon, was not the only attraction on the square Friday. Over at Santa’s House, lots of Christmas business was being handled. That also went for Taylor Garland, 11, of Murray, and she was thinking big.
“I talked about how I really want to go to Paris (France) and also how I wanted a puppy for Christmas,” she said after emerging from her meeting with Santa. “Paris is my favorite. I want to see the Eiffel Tower and I really want a French bulldog puppy. It’s my favorite kind of puppy.”
Of course, no Christmastime celebration is complete without a tree, and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree was also included in Friday’s festivities on the southwest lawn of the courthouse, which was showing its holiday look of the first two floors being bathed in green light and the clock tower in red.
That job fell to Carter Story, 6, and his siblings, Lindley, 3, and Lawson, 1, as they punched a button, illuminating the clear lights on the tree.
“It’s a lot of fun. It’s very cool and I’m happy they were able to be part of it,” said their father, D.J., after watching his and wife Amanda’s children make a long-lasting Christmas memory. “We love being in this town and being in Murray, and we love being down here with everybody.
“My wife grew up here in Murray and I went to Murray State and that’s where we met; then we moved off and we came back. We’ve been back for four years now.”
