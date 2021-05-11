MURRAY – Although grain bin accidents don’t happen that often, in a rural farming community like Calloway County, being prepared when it does is critical for local first responders.
For that reason, the Murray Fire Department and Calloway County Fire-Rescue collaborated on a joint training session on Saturday. MFD Chief Eric Pologruto said his department brought in an outside vendor with experience doing all sorts of technical rescue techniques. He said that when MFD goes through this type of specialized training, he tries to involve CCFR and sometimes other agencies from western Kentucky and Tennessee to take full advantage of the expertise being brought in and also to share costs.
“Any time that we can stretch our funds, we want to try to do that,” Pologruto said. “In this particular case, and with training in general, any time we can find a class that would benefit either CCFR or other fire departments within the region and we can spread those costs over the various agencies, we can get more bang for our buck.”
CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan said the two agencies frequently assist each other on rescue calls, so it’s important that they both get the same training opportunities if possible. Although people don’t get trapped in grain bins every year, it’s still something more likely to happen in communities like Calloway with a large agricultural base.
“Once, right before I joined, (CCFR had a grain bin accident call) there in the city limits that turned out to be a fatality, and we had one about 11 or 12 years ago in the Lynn Grove community and it turned out well,” Morgan said. “We were fortunate to be able to get that gentleman out and everything turned out OK. This training is not something we get to do very often because it’s not readily available (since it’s difficult) to get someone who can come in and train.
“Honestly, a (grain bin rescue call) might take both departments because it takes a lot of manpower. Granted, there’s only going to be a few people in the bin trying to rescue somebody, but it takes a whole lot of stuff going on outside simultaneously.”
“CCFR is our closest mutual aid partner with a lot of things, so it’s nice to have everyone on the same page,” Pologruto said. “This is a very infrequent type of rescue that is obviously life-threatening for the person who is trapped, but it’s also extremely dangerous for the rescuers. That’s why there is specialized equipment and specialized training. Both of those factors made me reach out to bring in this training. We want to make sure our personnel are prepared, both in training and equipment, to respond to one of these types of calls if it ever comes in.”
Pologruto said that when a crew arrives on the scene, they must be able to quickly assess the situation to decide what should be done next and what equipment to deploy, whether the involved structure is filled with corn, beans or any other type of crop.
“There’s a multitude of dangers there, from suffocation and from the sheer weight of the product that’s in there,” Pologruto said. “It can collapse on peoples’ bodies, which restricts their breathing and then ultimately, it can end in death. Also, any time you’re in that enclosed space, there is potential for an explosion due to all the dust that’s in there. There are multiple hazards you need to be aware of, so all of these factors were brought out in this training, finally culminating into the actual rescue utilizing that special equipment and extracting the victim from being trapped inside.”
Pologruto said that equipment includes a multitude of ropes, a variety of harnesses and pulleys and electronic monitors that determine the oxygen level in the surrounding air. The rescue crew members also use a large tube that they place around the perimeter of the victim, which isolates that person from the majority of the grain product in which they are submerged.
“You get the grain from within the tube that protects the victim from the outside,” he said. “Once you get that grain out (from inside the tube), then you can pull the person to safety.”
Morgan said that both CCFR and MFD have to be prepared for many different situations, so it is difficult to find the time and resources for more specialized training like grain bin rescues.
“We have so much to train for fire-wise that (you aren’t always ready for) one of these calls that we don’t have but once every 10 years,” Morgan said. “You’ve still got to be prepared because you never know when it’s going to happen. There’s so much to try to be trained and prepared for. Honestly, we should probably do one of these every year, but the money is a factor.”
Morgan said volunteer fire departments are prohibited by state law from using tax dollars for rescues or rescue training, so that is one reason the agency holds fundraisers every year.
“We actually do all the emergency management calls (overseen by Calloway County Emergency Management) – lost or missing people, grain bin rescue, water rescues,” he said. “We can’t spend our tax money on that like we can to run the fire department, so therefore, we have to depend on donations. We normally get about $20,000 a year in donations, but when you’re having to pay (more than $1,000) for a class and you have to keep your equipment up, that doesn’t give you a lot to work with. So it helps us for Murray to join us to do a joint training and split the cost while both departments get the benefit from it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.