MURRAY – The Murray Police Department last week updated the public on the activities of its K-9 unit, Ringo, since being put into service last year.
“Since completing his training in October of 2020, K-9 Ringo, along with his handler, K-9 Officer Anna Wicker, have been busy at work,” said Sgt. Andrew Wiggins. “Ringo has been utilized on traffic stops to assist in detecting narcotics in vehicles and to assist other agencies when needed. So far, he has assisted in locating over $1,000 worth of narcotics including methamphetamine, marijuana, THC cartridges, drug paraphernalia and other illegal drugs. His work has helped lead to multiple arrests for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as for trafficking in other controlled substances. We are very excited about the work K-9 Ringo has done in his short time, and continue to look forward to the benefits he brings to this department and the community.”
