MURRAY – The Murray Fire Department received a call about a residential structure fire at 1203 Crestwood Drive at approximately 12:37 a.m. Tuesday. Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said the initial units found heavy fire conditions in the attic space upon arrival. Firemen initiated an interior fire attack and attempted to access the attic space from inside the residence, through the ceiling.
Once inside the attic, firefighters found that it was not one open space, rather it was divided into multiple sections. Pologruto said that made the fire particularly difficult to fight. “Once you made access to one area of the attic, it was just one small section of the attic, so you couldn’t apply water throughout (the space),” he explained. “For every (section) of the attic, we had to open it either from the underside or from the outside or a combination of each. It just took an awfully long time, and it’s very laborious. It takes a lot of personnel to get the job done. We used the aerial ladder truck to knock down the main body of fire. It just took a long time to get the fire under control and, ultimately, put out.”
One firefighter suffered a minor injury, but no civilian injuries were reported. “Unfortunately, one of our crews pulled out a cat that seemed to have passed away,” Pologruto said, noting, “I’m a big animal person. I hate that for them.”
Engine 1, Engine 2, Ladder 2 and Battalion 1 were the frontline units on the scene. They were supported by the air supply truck and the squad truck, which carries personnel and additional equipment. At 8 a.m., Engine 1 was still on scene but was gone by 10 a.m. Pologruto said that truck stayed behind because there was “such a high likelihood of a rekindle just because of the way the fire was burning in the attic.”
The fire is still under investigation by Fire Marshal Greg Molinar; Pologruto advised that, due to the extensive damage caused by the fire, it will likely be several days before Molinar’s report is complete.
“There was significant fire damage in the attic space. In the living space, there was very little fire damage, but heavy water damage inside on the first floor,” Pologruto advised. “We were able to remove some personal artifacts for them. If there’s anything else in there that they want, they’ll be able to at least salvage that. A little bit of good news from a bad situation.”
