MURRAY – It takes a special type of person to be a first responder. It takes even more of a special person to be a career firefighter. One must be willing to place the needs and safety of anyone, anywhere, at any time of day or night, over their own personal regard. Our community is suffering from the incredible loss of one such man who dedicated literally half his life to serving in that unfathomable capacity. Murray Fire Department Battalion Chief Sean Kelly died on Feb. 28, and the testimonies of his friends, family and colleagues prove that the world is worse off without him.
After a short grieving period following the funeral, this reporter was able to sit down with a number of Kelly’s fellow firefighters in a roundtable interview where they expressed the enormous scope of his positive influence.
Kelly’s remarkable approach to the field was obvious to the leadership of MFD from the very outset some 24 years ago. Retired Fire Chief Pat Scott recounted the day Kelly performed the physical trial that he developed to test applicants’ abilities to cope with the demanding requirements of the job. “... Part of it was with our actual rescue equipment. The power plant weighed approximately 75-80 pounds and the jaws (of life) we had at that time weighed about the same amount. For part of the physical test, there were eight or 10 cones set up about 10 feet apart. They had to pick up the power plant, weave their way through the cones, turn around at the end and come back through the cones again, set the power plant down, pick up the jaws and repeat the same thing again. Sean walked up, picked up the power plant AND the jaws and ran through those cones. I said, ‘I’ve got to have this guy!’”
Scott said others had complained that his test was too difficult but, “there was never a problem with Sean Kelly about anything. He was one of the best.”
Steve Lax and the others went on to describe the difficulties of being a firefighter and how Kelly was apt at balancing work and family life by treating his co-workers like family. The normal schedule of a firefighter is rigorous with shifts lasting 24 hours. With 48 hours off after a shift, a firefighter spends an average of 10 days a month on high alert knowing at any moment they might be called upon to put themselves in danger to rescue strangers from any number of potentially horrific tragedies.
Fire Marshal Greg Molinar agreed with Lax who said, “It takes a certain personality (to do this work) and if you don’t have it, you’re not going to make it. You’re not going to be able to handle being away from home, the holidays that are missed. That’s another thing, Sean missed a lot being in this job, but he had great family support at home. His wife Tracey supported him. She was always as much a part of this family as he was. She was at everything. Tracey was as invested in this place as he was.”
When Assistant Fire Chief Eric Phelps joined the department, Kelly was a senior firefighter who immediately gave him the affectionate nickname “Sprout.” Phelps said Kelly was present for all his “firsts” - his first fire, first car wreck, first casualty. Recalling the trauma of his initial experience with a casualty, Phelps said, “That’s the first time I had ever been in that kind of chaos, and the parents were there. It was a young man that I think the whole town probably knew. I didn’t know him, but I recognized him. It was just chaotic. After we got our job done, I remember him (Kelly) pulling me aside and he said, ‘Let’s get out of here. We don’t need to see all this.’ He spoke with me later on at the station. He always knew when to mentor. I always appreciated that about him.”
“During those ‘firsts’,” Phelps continued, “I remember that in those high-anxiety situations, he was always calm; so, I was always comfortable. I was always glad to have him there. When I would feel some anxiety building on a scene or we were en route and the dispatchers were coming back with information about what we’re about to see - the anxiety builds as you’re listening to these things, and you’re thinking, ‘What am I going to see when I get there?’ And whether it was just a word or his actions, it was always comforting to have him there, and he would always keep everybody level and even-keeled. I learned a lot from that.”
Molinar echoed similar sentiments. “We know nobody’s perfect, but when you spend as much time as these guys did, who literally grew up with him, just the short window of time that I knew him, he made a difference. Like Chief Phelps has been expressing, if Sean was there, things were going to get done. He had that command of presence but was never overbearing. If you could have a whole department like that – again, nobody’s perfect – for what we do, he had his calling. We are grateful for him,” he said.
Phelps went on to describe how Kelly - and his family’s - dedication to his colleagues extended beyond the fire station. “(I was living) in my very first house. I had only been (at MFD) a couple of years. The house was old and we wanted to do all this work. Here I was, early 20s, and my wife wants to do all this stuff to this house. Sean was like, ‘I’ll come to your house. I’ll get you lined out, show you how to do it, then you can finish it. Every time I would have the next project, he’d say, ‘OK, I’ll be there tomorrow.’ That was his thing. He didn’t want to do it for you, but he would show me how to do it. Then he’s like, ‘You good? Get you lined out?’ Then he would cut out. He didn’t want you to pay him.
“So, there is not a thing in that house that he didn’t start. I did the work, but he started every single bit of it. There are a lot of skills I have to this day that I’m using, and I’ve helped other people out, and I learned it from him, all of that stuff,” Phelps said.
“Last week, I was thinking about how his mom made, probably, more birthday cakes for me than my own mom really. Every birthday, the department used to buy you a cake. Well, I’d really rather just have (Kelly’s mother, Carol) make her strawberry cake, and she always did. Any kind of occasion, I would request it and, sure enough, next shift, he would show up with a pan, and it would be my strawberry cake. Then (Kelly’s father, Dan) showed up this morning with that pan. I said, ‘Oh, I know what that is! That’s mom’s strawberry cake!’ He got kind of choked up as I told him that story. That’s their family; they’re just like that. They have no idea the impact they’re making, doing selfless stuff like that,” he said.
In an email firefighter, John Carter Phipps shared the impact Kelly had on him, after working with him at MFD and CFR for over two years, which highlights the man’s keen emotional insight.
“A particular case was a fatal car accident that Sean and I both worked,” Phipps recalled. “The next day I received a phone call from Sean. He knew that I was emotionally drained and just needed to talk. He told me he saw something in my eyes that he had seen before and he knew what it meant. Sean was able to recognize that I needed to talk to someone before I even knew I needed that. Just by doing that Sean really touched me. I loved every second I got to work with such an amazing man who used his knowledge and wisdom to help everyone around him.
Kelly retired from MFD in 2019 but returned in 2020 on an “as needed” basis because the department was experiencing staffing shortages related to COVID. When he retired, the department dedicated a truck to him. Captain Ben Mathis and Lax told the story of “Sean’s truck.”
Lax explained, “When we have certain types of fires that are larger incidents, sometimes what we consider off-duty personnel are called back in. You always knew he was going to be there. It didn’t matter where he had to come from, what time of day it was, he was going to come; and the reason he came was not for the money. He was at the point in his career, especially toward the end, that money really wasn’t an issue but he came because he was going to help you. We’ve got a truck we would consider our first out off-duty truck that would leave the station after the initial response. When he retired, we actually dedicated it to him, put his name on the side of it. He drove it so much.”
“Everybody knew he was going to get that truck, nobody else even bothered to go get it because we knew, without a shadow of a doubt, as long as he was in Kentucky, he was getting that truck. So, nobody else had to worry about coming and picking that truck up,” Mathis said. “It does carry our extra air bottles, extra air packs, our radios; it’s a very important truck to have at the scene.”
There is no doubt Kelly deeply impacted those whose lives he touched.
“What I’ll always remember about Sean is his willingness to help no matter what. His generosity with his time and his knowledge, his gifts, always impressed me. I will miss him tremendously,” Molinar said.
