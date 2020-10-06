MURRAY — Passersby along South 16th Street in the area of the current Murray Fire Department Station No. 1 may have noticed quite a bit of activity in the past few weeks.
Excavators, bulldozers and other heavy equipment have been hard at work preparing the area for the construction of a more modern and larger station that will serve as the main headquarters of the department. City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said Monday that the dirt work has progressed quickly since the Princeton Lumber Company of Princeton was officially given the job last month.
He said he has been impressed with what he has seen so far.
“The last few days, they’ve actually laid out the pad for where the building is going to go. They don’t mess around,” Rogers said of the dirt work that has been handled by New Concord’s Parker Excavating. “I go out there about every day to see how they’re progressing and it’s looking like they’re moving right along. They’ve had great weather for their dirt work, so that’s helped, but they’ve been out there rain or shine.
“The completion date is April 30 (2021). That’s (Princeton Lumber’s) plan, so that gives them six months. They’ve been through a tough time this year (because of the COVID-19 pandemic) just like everybody else. They want their people working. I think it was the next morning or afternoon after (Princeton Lumber) received the bid that Parker began moving in there and moving dirt.”
The station will be larger than the current No. 2 Station on North 12th Street, consisting of four bays for MFD vehicles, as opposed to the two at the North 12th. Like the North 12th station, those bays will be capable of accommodating more than one vehicle per space.
In addition, City Administrator Jim Osborne said that the MFD administrative offices, currently housed at the now-abandoned downtown station on Poplar Street, will also move to the new station on South 16th Street.
“Right now, our plan is for using (the downtown station) for storage. We have some seldom-used equipment, so we’re going to start off keeping things that are used for special occasions, like our hazmat unit, inside that station,” Rogers said. “We think this new station will be a big asset to our community because the two stations it is replacing are very outdated (the downtown station was constructed in the 1950s while the 16th Street station was built in the 1960s).
The 12th Street station began operations in mid-2015.
In August, Princeton submitted the low bid for the new station with a $3.2 million bid for a station with four bays. This came after the city was awarded a $500,000 Community Block Development Grant in late 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.