MURRAY – The Murray Fire Department responded Tuesday morning to a small house fire at the northwest corner of Sycamore and Fourth streets.
MFD Chief Eric Pologruto said the fire was reported at approximately 8:15 a.m., and 11 firefighters were part of the initial response. He said the house has been going through renovations, so there were no occupants inside at the time.
“There were no injuries. For the most part, the fire was confined to maybe a room-and-a-half,” Pologruto said. “We were lucky it wasn’t at 2 o’clock in the morning; it would have been a different story. The guys got in there quick, got water on the fire, had to pull some ceilings and made a good stop.”
