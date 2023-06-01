MURRAY  Large groups of Murray Fire Department officers and firefighters walking the sidewalks, going in and out of buildings has been a common sight around the court square recently; but instead of fighting fires, they have been busy developing plans for how they would attack a blaze should one erupt in downtown Murray.  

Assistant Fire Chief Eric Phelps explained that these activities are part of the department’s training program. MFD trainings are divided based on different types of buildings, with the focus changing every quarter. For example, in the first quarter of the year, MFD focused on residential structures. Now, in the second quarter, they are focusing on multi-story buildings; so, Phelps has arranged tours of different multi-story buildings throughout the city, with a large focus on the buildings on the court square. 