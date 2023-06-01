MURRAY – Large groups of Murray Fire Department officers and firefighters walking the sidewalks, going in and out of buildings has been a common sight around the court square recently; but instead of fighting fires, they have been busy developing plans for how they would attack a blaze should one erupt in downtown Murray.
Assistant Fire Chief Eric Phelps explained that these activities are part of the department’s training program. MFD trainings are divided based on different types of buildings, with the focus changing every quarter. For example, in the first quarter of the year, MFD focused on residential structures. Now, in the second quarter, they are focusing on multi-story buildings; so, Phelps has arranged tours of different multi-story buildings throughout the city, with a large focus on the buildings on the court square.
“Those buildings are so old,” Phelps said. “They’ve been cut up; they’ve been repurposed; they’ve been remodeled; and the basements are kind of the same way. The big picture is just getting these guys in there so they have an idea of what it looks like so, should they have a call, it’s not the first time they’ve ever been up there. They kind of have a picture in their mind of what it looked like before it’s filled with smoke or dark (because) when they cut the power, there’s no lights. Also, for our officers, it gives them some direction as to what kind of pre-planning tactics they would use; and as they’re walking around, they’re talking things through.”
It is not obvious from the street, but many of the buildings downtown have shared attics and/or basements.
“I know that what was Granola (Girls) and Mugsy’s have a shared attic space. If fire gets up into that space, (for example) burning through Mugsy’s in their kitchen, then you have to know that’s one open area above those (businesses), and fire is going to travel through that open space (because) there’s no firebreaks, no walls up there. And it’s misleading downstairs because you see just a wall that divides those two units. If you haven’t been up there to know that, above this, is one open area, that fire’s going to spread and now we’ve got fire further west down the building… so, that’s important.
“The tactic would be to head it off. Because I know there’s a common shared space, we would go down further to the unit next to it and go up and try to head that off, being proactive instead of just reacting as a fire moves and we’re just chasing it. That’s not ideal. What’s the risk versus the reward here? Is this building completely empty? Is it worth sending our guys into some of those mazes upstairs to just chase fire around when we could fight the fire from outside? If there’s nobody in there, if there’s nobody living in that space, it kind of scales that down a bit. If you go down a block (east of Fourth Street), now there’s people living upstairs, that changes the whole plan for the officers. We want to be a little bit more aggressive.”
Another challenge with the multi-story buildings downtown is that they are not equipped with standpipes, which are connections within a building to which firefighters can directly connect their hoses. That means that a hose has to be run through the building, including up or down stairs, by a firefighter.
“As far and deep into that building as they have to go, they have to run all that hose. That’s very taxing and takes a lot of man power,” Phelps explained. “One of the goals of walking the buildings is to find where the good access is to run all of that hose. Where’s the stairwells? Where’s the long hallways? What doors are we going to go in? What’s the best entrance – back door or front door? If I’ve got to run 3-400 feet of hose to get to the third floor, that’s one of the things they’re looking for.”
The planning goes beyond fighting a fire within a given structure. Phelps noted that, after touring the law office, the firefighters in the photo sat outside and talked through where they would park their fire trucks, which hydrant would they hook up to if that office were to catch fire.
“Like anything else, we have a play for those buildings,” Phelps said. “Hopefully, as they get done walking through these buildings, they’ll kind of have an idea in their head of what they will do; and it may not go to plan, but they’ve been in there. They know if it’s all heavy timber wood in there – so that burns a little slower and gives them a little more time – those are the kind of things they’re looking for, what the senior guys are kind of pointing out to the younger guys. We have such a really young department right now, so I know they’ve never been in those buildings, especially upstairs.”
