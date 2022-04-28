MURRAY - In the newly released 2022 “U.S. News & World Report,” Murray High School is ranked sixth out of Kentucky’s 390 high schools, up two spots from last year’s 2021 eighth ranking. MHS is recognized as one of the best high schools in the nation with a 96.74/100 score.
“U.S. News and World Report,” the global authority in education rankings, ranks Murray High School nationally at 582, after nearly 24,000 U.S and District of Columbia high schools were assessed.
Murray High School’s sixth state ranking stacked up against the following public Kentucky high schools: Dupont Manual, J. Graham Brown School, Beechwood High School, Atherton High School, Highlands High School, South Oldham High School, North Oldham High School, Glasgow High School and Louisville Male High School.
Coy Samons, MISD Superintendent stated, “Murray Independent School District is thrilled for Murray High School to be recognized by “U.S. News and World Report” as one of Kentucky’s best high schools. This honor is truly a reflection of the district’s hard work in preschool through 12th grade and our MISD community’s commitment to tradition, pride and excellence.”
Tony Jarvis, MHS principal said Murray High School faculty and staff are very excited to see Murray High School’s 2022 ranking. “We have an incredibly talented and dedicated staff, wonderful students, and a phenomenal community, and MISD Board support which makes this school continue to achieve at a high level. It is a testament to all our stakeholders that we find MHS at number six in the state.”
The Best High Schools rankings are available exclusively on usnews.com and include data on a variety of factors, such as enrollment, student diversity, participation in free and reduced-price lunch programs, graduation rates and the results of state assessments. U.S. News worked with RTI International, a global research firm, to implement the comprehensive ranking methodology.
