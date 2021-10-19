MURRAY – Murray High School has taken its first steps in funding a greenhouse.
Assistant Superintendent Whitney York said during the Murray Independent School District Board of Education meeting Thursday that MHS has applied for the TVA sponsored STEM School Grant. If awarded, MHS will receive $5,000.
“We are just starting to work on the project,” York said. “So applying for this grant is kind of the first step to getting some initial funding.”
York explained that for the first time in MHS history, the school has hired a full-time agriculture teacher, Brittany Forgey, and also has started a Future Farmers of America chapter which started in February of last year. Forgey is also the FFA Advisor at MHS and is the one who completed the grant. According to the grant application, which was posted on the MISD Board of Education website, Forgey stated the name of the project is called “Go Green! A Greenhouse for Life.” She also wrote in the application that the greenhouse would provide real life experiences for students by growing their own crops and plants at their school. York said that students could use the greenhouse to fundraise and as a place to learn for their horticulture classes.
In the budget narrative portion of the application, Forgey said that a greenhouse structure package can be purchased for $12,700 which includes a 24-foot by 60-foot structure with a double plastic roof, rolling four-foot side walls, heat, which is propane but can be changed to natural gas, two wall exhaust fans, circulation fans, shade cloth and installation. Forgey also wrote that the school would need additional funds that would be approximately $7,700. The additional funds are for starter supplies, plumbing lines and electrical installation.
York said in the meeting that the school has been awarded this grant for the past two years and believes they will also win it this year.
“My goal is to have it done by next summer,” York said. “So we’ll see between this grant and some donations and other grants if we can (reach goal) by next summer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.