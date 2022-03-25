MURRAY – A Murray High School teacher said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a lot of interesting discussions among his students about the conflict and how it is perceived through various forms of media.
MHS social studies teacher Sam Rushing said the timing of the invasion, which started one month ago from Thursday, coincided with the unit he had already planned on the history of the Cold War and the U.S.’s policy from the 1940s to the end of 1980s of containing communism and trying to prevent it from spreading throughout the world. Clearly, that tied in well with current events.
“Our discussions concerning the war have centered primarily on geography and making sure students know where Ukraine is and why Russia would want to invade,” Rushing said. “This has, coincidentally, occurred near the time that we have been discussing the Cold War, so we have been able to bring in many connections with NATO, the United Nations, Soviet satellite states and the Cold War policy of containment. This has helped to provide historical context for the conflict and provide more credibility to the historical content we study in class.”
Rushing said his students have been quite engaged with the discussion, and many of their parents and other adults might be surprised by much they have been paying attention to what is going on. He said he thinks that is partly because social media has made the war impossible for his students to ignore.
“Most of my students were eager to come into class with reports of what they had seen on the news or social media,” Rushing said. “Their perspective of the war has been somewhat focused on how well Ukraine has been able to withstand the invasion from a country as large as Russia. Students have been surprisingly inquisitive about the war, its origins, and what our possible role may be in the conflict.
“A common misunderstanding with teenagers is that social media keeps them insulated from current and global events. However, this situation has proven the opposite to be true. Most of the content my students come to me with is what they have seen on social media apps from people in Ukraine, experiencing the conflict first-hand. Since many of them do not watch cable news, this has been their primary connection with the war.”
Joel Hayes, a junior in one of Rushing’s classes, said he knew some about eastern Europe and how Russia still influences it, but the class discussions have given him more context.
“My impressions have changed greatly due to the fact that now it is under the spotlight of the world’s news organizations,” Hayes said.
“I knew a little bit about Eastern Europe and Russia trying to ‘get Ukraine back’ before the big conflict began, but since it has escalated, my impression of that has changed since it’s more mainstream,” said junior Luna Pitt.
Although the average American high school student does not typically think about way on a daily basis, the class discussions and wall-to-wall media coverage has made the current situation quite different. Junior Sarah Allen said she has been thinking a lot about the international ramifications of these types of conflicts.
“Some of my greatest concerns and thoughts about the war in Ukraine have to do with the fact that the conflict is likely not to stay between Russia and Ukraine,” Allen said. “I don’t think that many students understand the reality of war. Just because the U.S. is far geographically from eastern Europe doesn’t mean that war can’t affect us. I wish that we could be more prepared for a war because tensions will just continue to rise.”
“It’s interesting to hear about how big this conflict is getting,” Pitt added. “It’s likely to involve other countries allied with or supporting Ukraine. Seeing broadcasts and information about what’s going on in Ukraine and neighboring countries shows how bad it’s getting and could continue to get.”
