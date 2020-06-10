MURRAY – The experience of Murray High School’s 2020 valedictorian, Fatemeh Zahra Yarali, is a truly inspirational immigrant’s story, and she is now preparing for the Ivy League.
In addition to being her class’s valedictorian, Fatemeh was recognized as an outstanding student in English, social studies and science, as well as being recognized for her work on the speech team and being designated as the Student of the Month for Rotary Club of Murray.
Yarali’s father, Abdul, said he emigrated from Iran to Florida in 1981 and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and doctorate in electrical engineering at the University of Florida, George Washington University and Virginia Tech, respectively. In 1994, after he had earned his Ph.D., he worked with several wireless companies, including AT&T and Motorola, and obtained his official U.S. residency after being recognized as an outstanding researcher. He became a U.S Citizen later on. In 2003, he came to teach at Murray State University, where he is currently the program coordinator for Telecommunication Systems Management and Cybersecurity. Fatemeh, also known as Zahra, was born in Tehran, and in 2006, Abdul went through the process of obtaining U.S. citizenship for her. Her 12-year-old brother, Ali, was later born in Murray, he said.
Fatemeh was 4 years old when she moved to Murray, and Abdul said she attended preschool on the Murray State campus in Alexander Hall. She then entered kindergarten at Murray Elementary and continued her education at Murray Middle and Murray High.
“She was intelligent from the beginning,” Abdul beamed. “When she came here, everybody was saying she has a bright future. She worked very hard and I tried to support her as much as I could.”
Sadly, the senior year for millions of students around the country was cut short by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Although she did not get a chance to deliver her speech to her entire senior class in person, the video of her speech will be available for everyone to view soon. Sherry Purdom, public information officer for the Murray Independent School District, said videographers are currently editing together a video of MHS’s virtual ceremony. In addition to Yarali, she said it will include speeches from multiple students and will hopefully be on the MISD website and social media sometime next week.
“From our very last first day of school back in August to this precise moment, we have been running down a clock,” Fatemeh said in her speech. “It was only after our year was cut short that we realized all the precious moments we took for granted are just as fleeting as any other.”
She later remarked, “Believe me, it breaks my heart that I couldn’t hand honorary diplomas in person to role models like Mr. (John) Karanja and Mrs. (Lisa) Polivick. I hate that, as French Club culinary executive, I wasn’t able to bring my pans and mix to school for a penultimate fourth period fête de la crêpe. I’m sad that we couldn’t sing ‘Rainbow Connection’ while Mr. (Wesley) Bolin played banjo during seventh period of our actual last day of school.
“But, I choose to believe that if we suffer more than we learn from this experience, we will be twice-defeated. Class of 2020, we are unique in that we have grown up in the digital era, and we are able to leverage our voices and our causes more than any generation before.
“With that said, the last thing I want to address is what it actually means for us leaving our nests as 2020 graduates. Our greatest obligation today is to each other. The only way to maximize our positive impacts on the people we know – and the people we don’t – is to love each other enough to be our best selves. It cannot be said much more succinctly than in the words of 12th century poet and scholar Rumi, ‘Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.’”
Fatemeh was accepted by Stanford University, Columbia University and Yale University, and she will be starting at Yale in New Haven, Connecticut in August to study cognitive science concentrating on neurology. Connecticut has been one of the hardest-hit states from COVID-19, but Fatemeh said she is optimistic that she will get to attend classes in the fall. She said Yale will be announcing in mid-July exactly what its reopening plans entail, and she is encouraged that there have been improvements in COVID-19 contact tracings there. She said she expects there may be temperature checks for students and she will have to follow certain social distancing requirements. Although she might be starting college at an historically precarious time, she is still excited to begin.
“I’ve always thought education was the best way to advance someone’s personal social mobility and it’s been a part of my life for a long time,” she said. “My dad has always inspired me in what he was able to accomplish in pursuing higher education and a Ph.D. and being the first in our family to do so. I knew for a long time that I wanted to pursue education in the Ivy League or in the Northeast or at a pretty well-known institution. I think Yale was the perfect fit for me, first of all, because of their liberal arts focus and a pretty well-funded research-based university setting. You get kind of a close feel of a small college while also having access to the resources of a world-renowned university, which really appealed to me. Ultimately, I was really fortunate to receive a great financial aid offer from Yale because the sticker price of an Ivy League university is really scary.”
Fatemeh said she felt that Yale could benefit from a student like her because many Ivy League and top-tier institutions are trying to develop a “‘well-rounded class’ with many different students that are unique in their own ways.”
“I felt like my experience growing up as a minority in a rural area would be very essential to institutions like Yale,” she said. “People from rural communities often need a voice at these elite universities, and I thought that would be a great way for me to kind of represent where I came from and the different experiences I had here. So I’m just really determined to kind of be that voice for Murray and for girls like me.”
This is the first in an ongoing series of stories that will be published in the Murray Ledger & Times on this year’s local valedictorians. Read about Calloway County High School’s 12 valedictorians in the weeks to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.