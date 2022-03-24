MURRAY – When the marching season is over, band students abandon their marching gear and settle into the concert season. While the color guard and the drumline are integral parts of a marching band, they can be out of place in the concert environment. During the off-season, students can keep their skills fresh by participating in competitive winter guard and indoor drumline.
The Murray High School winter guard and indoor drumline were both awarded top honors at the Southeastern Color Guard Circuit (SCGC) Kentucky State Championship Saturday. The Murray Middle School winter guard also competed at the event and won fourth place. SCGC includes teams from Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee, but Saturday’s competition only included Kentucky teams.
Following an undefeated season, MHS winter guard will compete against 26 other Scholastic Regional AA guard teams in the Circuit Championship on April 2, which will include teams from all four states.
MHS winter guard coach Owen Butler said he is proud of what the team has accomplished this year. “As an instructor, just to have the next generation come in after a pandemic, and be ready to step into a role, like they are now, is just something that makes my heart melt every single day,” he said.
Teams compete against others in the same class; however, the classes are based on skill level, not size. MHS winter guard coach Owen Butler said, “It doesn’t matter your school size; it doesn’t matter how many kids you have competing or students in your unit. The only thing that matters is your skill level. You can actually be promoted and moved up (or demoted and moved down) in the middle of the season to a different group. We actually were under review after the first weekend out to see if we should be promoted or not. We were ready to take that if it happened, but we stayed in our original class all season.”
The guard’s show, entitled Isle of Survival, had an underwater theme. Butler thanked the guard’s booster program for purchasing the group’s first custom floor which looked like a beach.
“It’s all about the smoke and mirrors and the production value, sometimes,” Butler explained. “When you come out there and look like a Broadway production, they’re already going to be intrigued. So, you’ve already got the audience and the judges’ interest as soon as they see you. It makes the story from the beginning, so no one has to get to where you are.”
The team consists of three seniors, two juniors, one sophomore, two freshmen and 11 eighth graders, but with a middle school winter guard that is 58 members strong, Butler is hopeful about the future.
“Oh, my goodness, next year, we’re only going to keep growing,” he said. “While it’s always sad to lose seniors, it’s very inspiring to know that the students that are coming up, not only for the current eighth graders in the high school guard, but the eighth graders we have in the middle school guard that are about to make that transition over to the high school. Just knowing that the foundation is laid for future success is such a blessing.”
In the past, MHS percussionists have spent the off-season doing concert percussion, but this year, coaches Tripp Freeman and Ben Stone decided to form a competitive indoor drumline team.
“Competing, for us, was just a little bit more fun, and it gives the kids it gives the kids a little more incentive,” Freeman said. “It’s a great way to keep the kids moving during the offseason for marching band, so they can keep practicing their marching while playing in that type of scenario.
“It’s a little more of a time commitment. We were worried that they were going to get bogged down with the amount of work that it was to add the visual element to it, but we extended practice for this season. They seem to really enjoy it and have a good time.”
“They get points on how they’re marching and stuff like that, but it’s also how they perform and how they ‘communicate’ to the audience,” Stone said. “Since this is our first year, we didn’t want to oversell it or spend too much money on designing the shadow and everything. Like most groups have costumes and uniforms. We kind of just kept it all in house.
“I told the kids that most of these other groups they were going to be competing against have the full-on smoke and mirrors. ‘So, if you guys just play good together and really sell what we have, we’ll do alright.’”
Stone said they would have liked to have attended more competitions, but having enough funds to travel limited the group’s options this year. “It makes it difficult with our location in Murray and a lot of the big calm competitions happen in Tennessee for the SCGC circuit,” Stone said. “Big shout out to the parents. We had a lot of awesome parent-support. We had to rent our own transportation for just the drums and had parent funding for that.”
Like Butler, Freeman and Stone are excited about the possibilities next year has in store for their respective teams. “We only have one senior this year, but we do have a lot of freshmen and a couple of eighth graders right now. We also have a lot of juniors,” Freeman noted, “So, the individual growth and watching people that had been, you know, pretty good, but have just gotten so much better already has been a highlight of the year. I’m really looking forward to where we can get next year and the things we can do.”
