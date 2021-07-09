MURRAY — Keith Miller said he is no different from any other building official these days.
“I’m real glad I’m not in Miami right now,” he said of an area whose inspectors and building owners are under intense scrutiny in the wake of a catastrophic collapse of a high-rise condominium in the Miami suburb of Surfside. That collapse, which occurred in the pre-dawn hours of June 24, could claim more than 100 lives by the time the final death toll is known.
“It was really disturbing to see it. I mean, that’s my line of work, so when you see something like that, things go through your head, like, ‘What could have caused this?’ and different things like that.
“There’s lots and lots of sleepless nights happening right now down there, I can promise you that.”
Miller has been the City of Murray’s building official since 2014, and he can relate to the situation in South Florida on a much smaller scale. Shortly after he took joined the city’s buildings team in 2009, he faced his own disaster, the collapse of a two-story building at the intersection of North Fourth and Main streets, in the northeast edge of the court square.
“I was there for the next two weeks straight I think,” he said, remembering that situation that resulted in no injuries. “I can’t remember if the person who had been living there had moved out before or was out of town, but we were really glad no one was inside. We got lucky.”
Miller said the building did not show any signs of problems before it crumbled on a cold Saturday night in late February 2014. He said engineers that examined the remains of the building determined that a support gave way, causing joists within the building to be pushed to the outside wall.
“You can say, ‘Well, if they’d caught something …’ but something has to show up,” he said, noting that nothing out of the ordinary had been detected in previous inspections. “So, this was probably an instant failure.”
And this has been happening in several western Kentucky towns, the latest of which came a few months ago about an hour to the east in Princeton, where a building that, like the Murray collapse, involved a structure at least 100 years in age, partially collapsed in that city’s downtown.
Similar occurrences have been reported in downtown areas of Paducah, Bardwell and Mayfield, all in the past two decades.
“They’ve been dealing with that building forever,” Miller said of the Princeton incident, adding that he knows of that town’s issue because he is part of a regional group of building officials who discuss matters in their communities. “In a smaller area like we have, we have regional meetings to discuss issues we have and how to better face those things. We put more eyes and minds on it.
“It’s also tough when you have to deal with private individuals who own the buildings. It is very difficult, sometimes, to make them become proactive to do anything with their buildings, and I just don’t understand that. We tell them, ‘Look! You’ve got to understand that it’s a life safety issue and that’s a huge liability for you if anything happens.”
Still, Miller said the city is somewhat limited in what it can do locally. He said state rules and regulations, as well as federal guidelines, are the main guide.
“You kind of have to walk a fine line legally on what you can and can’t do because there are the private individuals’ rights to consider and you can’t just step on them. But you’re limited on what you can restrict and you really can’t be a lot more restrictive than the code that’s adopted (statewide and nationwide),” he said, noting that, while he does perform his share of inspections every year, it is the City of Murray Fire Department that takes the biggest role as it handles inspections of business buildings annually.
“The fire department is really our only avenue into buildings. I can’t just harass somebody and say, ‘Hey! I need to look at your building.’ I need to have a reason and the fire department has a little more leniency. They are the eyes on a lot of stuff like that. If they see something, then they call me or an engineer and then we can look at it.”
Permission to look at a building is not a problem in Jason Youngblood’s world. He is the director of facilities management at Murray State University, which is home to the tallest buildings in Calloway County. Regents Residential College at the extreme eastern portion of the campus is the tallest of all at 10 stories, followed by its sister high-rise dorm, White Residential College at nine.
Like Miller, he has thought about the “what if” idea with the Murray State structures since learning about the Surfside catastrophe.
“I would actually assume that it weighs heavily on any architect or facilities manager, engineer, anybody like that right now,” Youngblood said. “I have several things that keep me up at night, whether it’s to heat or cool a building, provide power to buildings, or have adequate facilities for campus activities. But the biggest things are what happens in the event of some sort of failure, whether it be with something mechanical or the building itself.
“Those types of things worry you. I can’t deny that.”
The health of campus buildings is in the hands of state inspectors. Miller said that city does not handle inspections at Murray State and, as of 2018, is also not at the center of schools within the city limits or Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Youngblood said university buildings are constantly being monitored for potential issues. He said state personnel become especially involved when a new building is constructed or one is renovated.
“Everything has to be inspected and all of those require state review permits, which then require follow-ups from state inspectors. Obviously, the state building inspector won’t sign off on anything until the state electrical inspector, plumbing inspector, elevator inspector, whatever else we’re doing, has been signed off by the specific inspector,” Youngblood said. “The building inspector is the last one to sign off and give us official occupancy of that building.”
That was the case in 2019 when J.H. Richmond Hall returned to housing students after it underwent an extensive renovation, following a June 2017 explosion that severely damaged the southern half of the building along Waldrop Drive. That is also going to be the case later this year when the first half of another major renovation project draws to a conclusion at venerable Lovett Auditorium, which was opened in 1928.
But Youngblood said, even before the tragedy near Miami, Murray State was handling its own structural problem. A bridge between the Blackburn Science Building and the Martha Layne Collins Industry and Technology Building had developed concrete deterioration that resulted in metal rebar being exposed, posing a potential hazard to the structure.
In the condo collapse, there have been reports of concrete weakening to the point of rebar being exposed as well.
“And that had gotten water in there and the rebar had started to rust and, when metal rusts, it starts to expand, which causes the concrete to pop loose,” he said. “So we had a structural engineer do designs for us and I think what they essentially did was to go in and grind that rebar down and put a rust inhibitor on it. Then, they put a new concrete surface over the top of it.”
He believes something positive will result from the South Florida incident.
“Disasters like this will drive code changes and, unfortunately, that’s what has driven a lot of the codes we have now. It has to come from disasters like we have had (throughout the nation and world),” he said, noting that these changes will be one more thing to help him lose sleep.
“Now, that’s bad for me, but at least it keeps it on my mind.”
