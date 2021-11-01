MURRAY – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to start milling and paving along a section of KY 94/Main Street through Murray on Saturday, Oct. 30.
This paving project runs along KY 94/Main Street from the Doran Road intersection at mile point 8.729, extending eastward through the downtown area to the KY 2594/Industrial Road intersection at mile point 10.828, a distance of just over two miles.
Milling was expected to start on Oct. 30, with asphalt paving to start on Monday, Nov 1. Motorists should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and paving personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Murray Paving is the prime contractor on this $412,816 highway improvement project. The work is expected to take about 10-12 days to complete, weather permitting. The target completion date for all work is Nov. 19, 2021.
Approximately 12,500 vehicles travel the busier sections of KY 94 through Murray in an average day.
